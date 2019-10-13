San Francisco 49ers shut down Rams in decisive win

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead posted five total tackles and a sack during the 49ers’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (US News/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — With just under nine minutes to go, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum crowd chanted “De-FENSE! De-FENSE!” Except, they weren’t chanting for their hometown Rams.

Instead, after a strip sack by Aaron Donald and a joint fumble return by Corey Littleton and Nickell Robey, they were chanting for the visiting San Francisco 49ers, backed up at their own 36. The Rams — who at that point had their lowest yards-per-play of the Sean McVay era — gained just eight yards, and had to punt.

In a game matching two of the sharpest offensive play-calling minds in the NFL in McVay and Kyle Shanahan, both tried to scheme around their deficiencies, but in a 20-7 win that solidifed San Francisco as a legitimate contender, the 49ers had two things the reigning NFC champions didn’t: The crowd, and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

After the Rams rushed seven straight times for 56 yards and an opening-drive touchdown, even without Todd Gurley, Saleh sat, stock-still, on the bench with a tablet in his hand. He didn’t look up for a full series. Sean McVay, who’d had quarterback Jared Goff throw 110 times in the previous two weeks, hadn’t called a pass, and used misdirection and pulling blocks to open up gaping holes.

After that initial drive, the 49ers allowed only 56 more yards to the Rams through the end of the third quarter for a total of 112 — the second-fewest in three quarters since McVay was named head coach. Los Angeles finished with just 165 total yards of offense (3.3 yards per play), well below their 413.6 season average, as the 49ers racked up seven tackles for loss and five QB hurries. Goff — the league’s fourth-leading passer — went 13-for-24 for just 78 yards.

Saleh dialed up a variety of edge pressures on the league’s highest-paid quarterback, sacking him four times. Saleh leaned heavily on Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa and forced McVay to call quick screens and leave the vertical game unused. That allowed a 49ers offense missing a crucial piece — fullback Kyle Juszczyk — to find its rhythm, despite some stumbles.

The 49ers (5-0 for the first time since 1990) answered Los Angeles’ opening score with one of their own, as Jimmy Garoppolo went 4-of-5 for 50 yards en route to a two-yard Tevin Coleman TD run, and looked to have a chance to add on with their next drive, but for a series of head-scratching decisions.

On third-and-goal at the one, instead of Shanahan trusting the run game (first in the NFL), he called for a Garoppolo pass. Garoppolo, instead of throwing to an open-but-held-up George Kittle or throwing the ball away, threw directly to Marcus Peters for an interception in the end zone.

On the ensuign Los Angeles drive, a big Jaquiski Tartt hit on a screen to tight end Gerald Everett, followed by a big stop by Armstead and Dee Ford to bottle up Cooper Kupp, forced a punt.

Armstead came up big again with a fourth-down, goal-line stop with less than three minutes to go in the half, as the crowd again roared its approval. After Richard Sherman made a touchdown-saving tackle at the one, Armstead and DJ Jones stoned Brown twice in a row for a turnover on downs, and the cheers — and Saleh — got louder.

The 49ers’ defensive coordinator, off by himself on the sideline, punched the air, then pumped his arms three times and screamed.

Out of the half Armstead — who finished with six tackles, a QB hurry, a tackle for loss and a sack — recovered a fumbled pitch, and then ran up the 49ers sideline, clutching the ball to his chest as he high-fived teammates and staff members. San Francisco’s offense easily covered the 17 yards to the Rams’ end zone for a Garoppolo QB sneak, taking a 14-7 lead.

After a Johnny Hekker punt was muffed by Richie James with 11:35 left in the third quarter, Los Angeles was tagged with an illegal shift penalty, pushing them back to their own 10 with fourth-and-25, as once again the Coliseum own crowd cheered San Francisco’s good fortune.

Garoppolo quickly and easily guided the 49ers back down field after the re-punt, despite missing both of his starting tackles. He hit Levine Toilolo for eight yards, Kendrick Bourne for 11 and then Dante Pettis for 21. For Pettis — a 2018 second-round pick who had been challenged by Shanahan in the preseason — it was his third catch on six targets for 45 yards. He nearly had a fourth soon after — a leaping grab in the back of the end zone — but he was pushed out of bounds as he came down, and San Francisco had to settle for a field goal.

San Francisco’s next drive, straddling the end of the third and start of the fourth, was a will-breaking grind, with seven straight running plays before Garoppolo hit Kittle underneath for nine yards to bring up third-and-one. That gave Kittle 103 yards on eight catches (on eight targets), and brought up another Robbie Gould field goal, this one from 34 yards.

After the Rams fumble return gave Los Angeles new life — and briefly swung the crowd back to the home side — Jimmie Ward broke up two straight passes, and San Francisco took over on downs at their own 28. It was the seventh straight time the 49ers had stopped the Rams on third down. They finished 0-for-9.

Saleh, again, rejoiced. So did the crowd.