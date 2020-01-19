San Francisco 49ers own the first half, 27-0

Leading the charge for the 49ers has been running back Raheem Mostert

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) breaks a tackle and scores the first touchdown of the game against the Green Bay Packers in the 1st quarter at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

The last time the 49ers played the Green Bay Packers, a 37-8 score reflected an utterly dominant performance from San Francisco.

In the first half of Sunday’s NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers seemingly picked up where they left off.

After a half of play, the hosting 49ers head into the locker room up 27-0 on Green Bay. Thanks to 225 yards of offense including 185 on the ground alone, San Francisco is just 30 minutes away from reaching its seventh Super Bowl in franchise history.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Leading the charge for the 49ers has been running back Raheem Mostert, who registered 160 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Mostert’s longest play of the afternoon came on a run-pass-option play in which he scored from 36 yards out.

Mosteret ended the 2019 season as San Francisco’s leading rusher with 772 yards on the year, becoming one of the 49ers most used backs along with Tevin Coleman.

Coleman, who rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend, was carted off the field midway through the second quarter after suffering a right shoulder injury. His return to the game is listed as questionable.

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) is carted off the field with a shoulder injury in the 2nd quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

On the defensive front, the 49ers have kept the Packers at bay, holding starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to just 66 yards through the air.

San Francisco cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who got the start over Ahkello Witherspoon on Sunday picked off Rodgers just before the two-minute warning, forcing the second Green Bay turnover of the first half.

Favian Carcallas of Sacramento riles up fans before the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Moseley’s interception set the 49ers offense up deep in Green Bay territory and paving the way for Mostert’s third score of the afternoon.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/