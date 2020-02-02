San Francisco 49ers lose the Super Bowl in a heartbreaker

At a final score of 31-20, the Chiefs win their second title in franchise history

San Francisco 49ers full back Kyle Juszczyk (44) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrate his touchdown score during Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

MIAMI — Up by 10 in the fourth quarter, the San Francisco 49ers could not hold on.

Giving up a touchdown to running back Damien Williams with 2:44 to play, San Francisco relinquished their double-digit lead as the Kansas City Chiefs complete their third-consecutive postseason comeback bid.

At a final score of 31-20, the Chiefs win their second title in franchise history as the 49ers come up short for the second time in their last two Super Bowl appearances.

The 49ers and Chiefs were tied at half time and the Niners had taken a 20-10 lead with 2:35 to play in the third quarter after running back Raheem Mostert found the end zone from one yard out.

The scoring drive, which took 2:48 off the clock was set up by an interception by linebacker Fred Warner. The pick came as Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first of the night — the second coming on the next Chiefs’ possession as defensive back Tarvarius Moore hauled in a tipped ball intended for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Mahomes was unaffected by the pair of turnovers as he went on to lead a 10-play, 83-yard drive on Kansas City’s next possession, connecting with tight end Travis Kelce for the one-yard score.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan congratulates 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) after the Niners full back Kyle Juszczyk (44) scored a touchdown in the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco’s offense, which possessed the ball with 6:13 remaining in the game was unable to sustain a drive, giving the ball back to Mahomes just under a minute later.

Subsequently, the Chiefs marched down field, scoring in seven plays as Williams stretched the ball out over the pylon.

The 49ers had one last chance to stage a comeback of their own but fell short as Garoppolo was sacked near mid-field on fourth down after missing a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders the play before.

The Chiefs tacked on a security score two plays later as Williams sprinted 38 yards for his second touchdown of the night.

