San Francisco 49ers come back from 16 points down to beat Arizona

Kyle Juszczyk runs up field after catching a pass in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on Nov. 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trying for a 1982 Big Game-type lateral fest, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray attempted to throw a lateral with zero seconds left on the clock, trailing by four against the San Francisco 49ers.

The pass to Kenyan Drake fell to the ground and San Francisco defensive back DJ Reed scooped it up and ran into the end zone untouched. Murray stood in the middle of the field, stunned.

It was a jarring, wacky ending to an otherwise tense 36-26 comeback win by the San Francisco 49ers, who, despite a limited Emmanuel Sanders and an injured George Kittle, overcame two red zone picks from Jimmy Garoppolo and got career days from Ross Dwelley and Kyle Juszczyk in a 36-26 win over Arizona.

Garoppolo threw for 424 yards on 34-of-45 passing for four touchdowns, as Dwelley scored his first two career touchdowns, and Juszczyk caught a career-high seven balls on seven targets for 63 yards. In the first quarter, though, San Francisco netted just 11 yards of offense while the Cardinals racked up 108.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury schemed around San Francisco’s vaunted pass rush, calling for a flurry of option plays and quick screens for quarterback Kyler Murray, who completed 23 of 31 passes for 146 yards while running for 67. When Arizona (3-6-1) wasn’t playing the quick game, Murray’s arm strength allowed him to drop deep back in the pocket and deliver the ball down field, and when he wasn’t throwing, he was scampering, exploiting the run-game weakness in a pass-rush-focused San Francisco defense.

Without the pass rush getting home — the 49ers finally sacked Murray with 6:23 left in the first half, courtesy Dee Ford — the secondary struggled. Richard Sherman was tagged with three pass interference calls, after he hadn’t been called for so much as one since the first week of the season.

The 49ers (9-1) were able to weather that first call — made on review as Jimmi =e Ward lay on the turf injured — with a goal-line stand and a lucky pick play call, keeping Arizona to just a field goal. Sherman, though, was flagged again on the next drive, as he tripped up Christian Kirk at the five. Two plays later, linebacker Elijah Lee left Larry Fitzgerald wide open for a touchdown.

As the defense struggled to find footing, the 49ers’ offense again stuffered through three drops from an inconsistent receiving corps absent Kittle, and trailed 16-0 through the first seven minutes of the second quarter.

Dwelley caught his first career touchdown with 7:52 left in the second to get the 49ers on the board, and San Francisco finally got rolling on the next drive with a 57-yard screen to Richie James, who played no offensive snaps on Monday, and a rolling grab by Emmanuel Sanders for 14 yards. A holding call by center Weston Richburg nullified what would have been Dwelley’s second touchdown, and the 49ers had to settle for a 43-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal as the half expired.

Dwelley, though, would soon get that second touchdown. His five-yard scoring grab erased a 16-point deficit, capping a six-play, 84-yard scoring drive to open the half, as Garoppolo — who had stepped into pressure and delivered strikes while being hit in the first half — threw 14- and 15-yard balls to Sanders, a 19-yard scheme-him-hopen pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk and a 37-yard screen to Tevin Coleman.

After a three-and-out by Arizona — with a DeForest Buckner sack on Murray — Garoppolo, who had been 16-of-23 with three drops by his receivers on the day, threw an interception directly to Jordan Hicks midway through the third. It only cost San Francisco a field goal. With just 19 yards on 13 rushing attempts, San Francisco went back to the air.

Garoppolo hit rookie Deebo Samuel on an out route, where he at first caught the ball with his hands wrapped around corner Patrick Peterson, then popped the ball up and caught it between Peterson and another defender for 26 yards, as the crowd chanted his name. He took a big hit and exited with a shoulder injury, but Garoppolo then found Kendrick Bourne — who had an earlier drop — for 19 yards.

Garoppolo then hit Juszczyk twice — once for nine and another feathered touch toss for seven — getting San Francisco to the three, and finished the drive by zipping a pass in to Bourne scraping the back of the end zone to make it 23-19 after a failed two-point conversion at the start of the fourth quarter.

Murray, who’d been contained for much of the third quarter, got Nick Bosa to bite on the option and slipped away for a 22-yard touchdown up the left edge with 6:30 to go in regulation and giving the Cardinals 130 rushing yards to San Francisco’s 19.

Samuel re-entered for the ensuing San Francisco drive and caught a 23-yard dig to get the 49ers across midfield and passing 100 yards for the second straight week. Three plays later, Garoppolo threw behind Dwelley trying to force a ball over the middle, and it tipped off his hand and into the arms of strong safety Jalen Thompson with 4:32 to go — Garoppolo’s second red-zone interception of the day.

Arik Armstead, though, burst through the middle three plays later and spun Murray to the ground, giving the 49ers the ball back with 2:32 to go and two time outs. Garoppolo completed three straight passes before a Marquese Goodwin drop. He then found Samuel for seven, and Dwelley for three for a first down at the 25. A review of the play — which looked like Dwelley was beyond the line, but the ball was not — could not overturn the first-down call.

Wilson would normally be brought in to convert a fourth-and-one, but instead of running, he went out in a pattern, completely uncovered.

Jeff Wilson’s helmet was battered, his shoulder pads hammered by teammates as he high-stepped his way back to the San Francisco 49ers sideline.

Down by three, with Garoppolo’s best two receiving options out, the San Francisco quarterback stepped into a 26-yard pass to find Wilson open for a touchdown up the seam. It was the short-yardage running back’s first snap of the game.