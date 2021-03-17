S.F. public schools given OK for some outdoor sports

Lincoln Mustangs quarterback Jonas Francovich (6) sets to handoff the football to fullback Tyree Cross (8) against the Gardena Panthers in the 1st quarter at the CIF Division 7-AA State High School Football Championship Game at City College of San Francisco on December 14, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

It will only be for a brief period, but outdoor high school sports are returning to San Francisco’s public schools.

Select sports will be able to resume practice beginning April 12, but only briefly, the San Francisco Unified School District announced Tuesday.

The sports window closes May 28 and athletics below the high school level are not permitted.

Sports at The City’s public schools have been shut down for the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Private schools received the go-ahead for competition in late February but public schools remained closed.

“As a former student athlete myself, I know how important sports are in the lives of so many of our students. It is a short season but I hope it is the beginning of what will be many more opportunities to play,” SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews said in a released statement.

Jelani Al-Malik runs a practice play during football practice at Mission High School on Thursday, September 28th, 2017. (Mira Laing/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Most sports will be able to play games including baseball, softball, girls’ flag football, soccer (boys’ and girls’), tennis (boys’ and girls’) and track and field (boys’ and girls’). Two sports — football and outdoor basketball (boys’ and girls’) — are limited to just practices.

All teams can only compete against others within the SFUSD and there will be no postseason or championship games, the district said.

Each sport must adhere to the guidelines put forth by the California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health for recreational sports.

The move by the SFUSD comes as counties across the state continue to expand activities and businesses that can resume. The SFUSD had to submit a health and safety plan to the state and city health departments for approval.

Schools will distribute more information to athletes and parents during the coming weeks.

