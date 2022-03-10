Russell Wilson trade marks end of magical era in Niners-Seahawks rivalry

Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, which should make Niners fans happy. The man tortured San Francisco’s teams for years. (Chang W. Lee/The New York Times)

By Mark Kreidler

Special to The Examiner

It’s wrong, every bit of it. Getting rid of Russell Wilson was supposed to feel like a release, or at the very least produce some sort of smug satisfaction: “I told you he was done.” Seeing Wilson shipped out of the NFC West is the sort of moment that probably should lead to a jubilant, defiant fist-pump for any self-respecting 49ers fan.

That guy – finally gone.

But something weird happened this week, when Wilson’s trade from Seattle to Denver became official, and if you were paying close attention you undoubtedly noticed it. A little bit of the air went out of the room. That’s really what happened. It’s like they turned off the electricity.

And it comes down to this: We just watched a chapter go past. It ended strangely – almost dishonorably, considering everything. But it absolutely ended.

The Seahawks don’t matter in the NFC West right now.

It really, really stinks.

There are only a few things that are iron-clad in sports fandom, and one of them is that rivalries are critical. They matter disproportionately, and they matter in a year-over-year sort of way, one that transcends any single meeting. They compound interest, if you know what I mean.

The Russell Wilson-era Seahawks against the 49ers? Oh, lord, the compound interest. Wilson’s decade as Seattle’s quarterback culminated in a 17-4 record against San Francisco, which is absurd, obscene, twisted. Gut-punchingly real.

Wilson beat the Niners when he had the superior team. He beat the Niners when he had the inferior team. He beat them twice in 2021 – twice! – with a Seahawks crew that absolutely sucked carbon monoxide otherwise. Seattle was 5-10 against the rest of the world, 2-0 versus the 49ers. It was just despicable.

Remember? It was just last December that Wilson, still trying to return to form after a finger injury had cost him about a month, took the field in Seattle against a San Francisco team that was grinding for playoff position. The Niners were 6-5 at that moment; Seattle was 3-8 with an anvil tied around its neck.

It’s almost too grisly to recount, Wilson went 30 for 37 for 231 yards and two touchdowns, and his lone interception actually should have been his third TD – it bounced right off the hands of Gerald Everett and into the waiting arms of the 49ers’ K’Wuan Williams. The Seahawks took out the 49ers, 30-23.

It didn’t ultimately matter; Kyle Shanahan’s crew got on a roll and went to the NFC title game despite a pedestrian 10-7 regular season record. But it was a 49ers-Seahawks moment, another one. It generated some good sports-hate. You get into a real rivalry, you’re allowed to go full-on sports-hate, and there isn’t much else in fandom that matches it.

By blowing out Wilson (trade) and Bobby Wagner (release) in back-to-back announcements this week, the Seahawks effectively closed up shop on all of that. Those two players were the last real remnants of the Seattle rosters that both bedeviled the 49ers and made their matchups absolute must-see appointments.

Pete Carroll went from USC to Seattle in 2010; Jim Harbaugh left Stanford for the 49ers in 2011. Looking back, we see that these were golden moments in an era of escalation. The Seahawks added guys like K.J. Wright and Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Malcolm Smith. The Niners brought on Anthony Davis and Mike Iupati, Colin Kaepernick and Aldon Smith.

Everybody battled everybody. Harbaugh and Carroll despised each other. It took Carroll two seasons before Seattle’s fortunes turned; Harbaugh, as you undoubtedly know, racked up a 13-3 record his first year out of the gate. By 2012, both teams were powerhouses. It was titanic.

And even as the personnel began to switch out, and even after Harbaugh took his dour countenance and his flashes of brilliance to Michigan, we still had Niners-Seahawks. That became galvanized at some point. Seattle started to pile up decisions – it got lopsided – but the tension grew rather than shrank. The Rams had been off in St. Louis, a rivalry faded; but the Seahawks were a terrific villain, and right up the road.

That was Russell Wilson, by the way. Just pure villain. He was always a little too cool. Wilson in post-game and off-day settings was just barely this side of tolerable, executing semi-perfect pre-rehearsed responses to seemingly every question asked. If nothing appeared to get to him, it might have been because he never came close to allowing the sports media or fans to know who he was. He was a human façade.

But that same placid guy was the one carving up the 49ers on the field, game after game, year after year. Even as the Seahawks began to fray around the edges, Wilson was a problem. For San Francisco fans, he represented a whole bunch of problems, really.

It’s interesting, what Seattle just did. In essence, the Seahawks are choosing to rebuild around their 70-year-old coach. Maybe the calculation on Wilson and Wagner was that they can be a last-place team in 2022 without paying those salaries. That’ll undoubtedly prove true enough.

At the same time, it’s tough to see a good sports-hate rivalry lose its luster. Maybe the rebuilt, ring-bearing Rams will suffice. Seattle, though, was a terrific foil. The 49ers might just have picked up another victory or two with Wilson’s departure, but let’s call that what it is: a double-edged sword.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com