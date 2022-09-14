Phillies Giants Baseball

Carlos Rodon stuck out eight Braves over five innings of work on Wednesday afternoon to earn the win.  

 Jeff Chiu - staff, AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Wynns drove in three runs, Carlos Rodón struck out eight in five dominant innings and the San Francisco Giants slowed the Atlanta Braves 4-1 Wednesday to win the series.

Atlanta lost two of three to the sub-.500 Giants. The Braves began the day a half-game behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.

