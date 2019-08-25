Riordan’s Bryce Monroe has five recruiting favorites

HAYWARD, Calif. — There’s a chance that Bryce Monroe stays close to home for college, but the San Francisco Dons will have a fight on their hands to keep the Archbishop Riordan basketball star in the City.

One of the top prep basketball players in San Francisco along with his cousin, Je’Lani Clark, Monroe was one of the local luminaries invited to participate in Sunday’s NorCal Clash, which sported only one college commit — Mitty’s Mike Mitchell (Pepperdine) — a rarity for the event. Monroe could be the next.

Sporting over 10 offers, the 5-foot-11 guard has already started to arrange official visits, and while the Dons won’t get an official trip — they’re none too far away, after all — they’ll likely be in the running until the end. San Francisco is among his top five, including Wake Forest, Washington State, Long Beach State and Sam Houston State.

“Wake Forest in the ACC, which is the best conference in basketball, that was like, ‘Ooh,’ and when a Pac-12 hits me, it’s like, ‘Wow,’” Monroe said. “I’m just loving it.”

Monroe will head out to officially visit the Demon Deacons at the end of September. From there, he’ll visit Sam Houston State, which has been recruiting him since his freshman season at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Then, he’ll visit Long Beach State and Washington State.

The fifth visit is still up for grabs, and several schools have come calling recently, including Penn State — which hit him about making a visit last week — and Hawaii, which had not been in contact for some time, but came back around. Colorado has also been in contact.

Then, there’s San Francisco. The Dons have recruited Monroe since his freshman year, starting with Kyle Smith, and continuing with first-year head coach Todd Golden.

“Always, they’re the hometown,” Monroe said. “They’re amazing. I was at a lot of games, and they had a great team. They’ve started the Golden Era — Todd Golden, the head coach, with my boy Vinnie [McGhee], his assistant, and coach Hov (assistant Kevin Hovde), they’re doing great things over there. They’re among the final group. They’ve recruited me since freshman year, and after coach Smith left, coach Golden called me and said I’m still his guy. I love it there.”