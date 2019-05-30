Rec and Park will host World Cup viewing parties

San Francisco Recreation and Parks will host multiple free public viewings of the Women’s World Cup

With the Women’s World Cup kicking off this summer, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department is hosting free, live viewing parties in this June and July.

The events, to be held in partnership with the San Francisco Parks Alliance, will feature matches on the big screen, food trucks and soccer-related activities.

SF Rec and Park has been hosting free World Cup watch parties since 2010.

“We host many free events throughout the year, but World Cup parties are truly something special,” San Francisco Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg said in a statement. “This year’s Women’s World Cup may be the best in history, and what better way to see it than cheering alongside thousands of your friends and neighbors?”

Team USA featured Cal alumna Alex Morgan —who with 162 international appearances, is second on the team only to Carli Lloyd — and will open this year’s public viewing against Sweden.

This year’s events are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, June 20

USA vs. Sweden

Noon

Sue Bierman Park (Embarcadero)

Tuesday, July 2

Semi-Final

Noon

Sue Bierman Park (Embarcadero)

Wednesday, July 3

Semi-Final

Noon

Sue Bierman Park (Embarcadero)

Sunday, July 7

Final

8 a.m.

Civic Center Plaza