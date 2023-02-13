The whole Superbowl stadium knew the words to Rihanna's "B— Better Have My Money," but the cheerleaders really sang it from the heart.
The Super Bowl is one of the highest grossing annual events in the nation, but cheerleaders in the National Football League are paid so little on average that their pleats skirt the federal poverty line.
Early career cheerleaders in the NFL are paid about the same as a teenager working part-time in California. They make $150 per game and $50-75 per public appearance, according to ESPN, for a maximum of $3,825 per season (assuming they "appear" in each game). That puts them at about $22,500 a year by NBC Sports' calculations, which includes their $8/hour salary for 30-40 hours of weekly practice per week.
That's a pittance compared to the annual salary of $53,000 for NFL water boys, another peripheral player-support role but one that does not appear in the public eye nor require immense personal expenditures on hair, makeup and costuming. Team mascots earn between $25,000 and $65,000 per season, and some even receive retirement benefits.
Experienced cheerleaders on high profile squads, like America's Sweethearts with the Dallas Cowboys, make significantly more — around $500 per game and up to $75,000 per year. They also become eligible for bonuses as their team progresses or makes it into the Super Bowl, but the amount varies by team.
The 49ers are the outlier, according to data from Comparably. The Gold Rush Girls make 51% more than the national average salary for a highly experienced cheerleader in the lower 48 — $102,830 annually.
The Examiner asked the 49ers for comment but did not hear back at time of publication.
Part of the reason it's so hard to make a living at cheering is that the cheerleaders are usually classified as independent contractors, not employees. This means they aren't guaranteed benefits from the team and do not have bargaining rights in their contracts, which can lead to disastrous work environments.
In 2015, Cosmopolitan published an anonymous account of a cheerleader's experience in the NFL. The woman describes abusive and racist "physical fitness standards," and a culture of extreme scrutiny that dictated her presentation.
"Besides looking good, I was expected to act like an angel. While our code of conduct required us to act like nuns, strangers got away with groping us," she wrote. "The real motive of cheering isn't money anyway — most girls, myself included, become addicted to the pseudo-celebrity status that comes with those pom-poms."
The Gold Rush Girls may have struck it rich, but that is not the same story across the bay.
In 2014, the former Oakland Raiders' cheer squad filed a class action lawsuit against the team for wage theft, reaching a settlement of $1.25 million in 2017. According to PBS, the suit claimed that cheerers were paid less than minimum wage for 9-hour workdays with no overtime and no lunch break. They were also not reimbursed for business expenses — in fact, their pay was docked for costume "infractions," like wearing the wrong color of nail polish.
The same year, the Buffalo Bills' cheer team, the Buffalo Jills, filed a lawsuit against the Bills for pervasive workplace misconduct and misrepresentation of the cheerers as independent contractors, when they had unionized and won the right to be classified as employees in 1995.
Former Jills cheerleaders alleged that they were not compensated hourly and were disrespected and overly sexualized on the job — including being forced to participate in what plaintiffs called the "jiggle test," where coaches judged how much fat moved on each woman when she jumped to determine who would be allowed to perform at the game that weekend.
The Raiderettes' and Jills' settlements set off a chain reaction throughout the NFL. Cheerleaders from four other NFL teams raised similar class action suits.
One plaintiff, a former member of the 49ers Gold Rush Girls, told the Hollywood Reporter that she was paid $2.75 per hour for 450 hours worked in a year on the squad in 2013.
"They’re told, 'A million girls want your job.' Their treatment is shocking," said Drexel A. Bradshaw, the lawyer representing the cheerleaders in the suit, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.
After the rash of lawsuits and public outcry against the Raiders, cheer in California took an upswing. A state bill signed by former Governor Jerry Brown designated cheering as its own sport and cheerleaders as employees starting in 2016.
Since then, California's cheerleaders for both professional football and basketball, are guaranteed worker protections like overtime, sick pay and at least minimum wage — which is $17.20/hour in Santa Clara County.
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego, a former cheerleader herself, authored the bill.
"Everyone who works hard to provide a great game day experience deserves the same basic level of dignity and respect on the job, starting with simply being paid for their work," she said in a statement.
