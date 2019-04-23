Prep Roundup: Balboa RB AJ Velasquez gets a D1 coaching visit, Galileo wins flag football title

San Jose State running backs coach Alonzo Carter visited Balboa and a handful of other City schools on Monday as part of the program’s focus on recruiting the entirety of the Bay Area, marking the first time a Division I football coach had paid a visit to the school on Cayuga Avenue since 2006.

One of the top targets on his trip: Buccaneers running back AJ Velasquez.

The son of head coach Fred Velasquez, AJ has been drawing interest from a handful of programs, and took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the past weekend as part of the Ducks’ recruiting extravaganza accompanying their spring game.

Boras Classic: Though Serra’s nine-game winning streak came to an end with a second-round loss to Bellarmine at the Boras Classic last week in Sacramento, the Padres managed to finish seventh in the 16-team field. A loss to Elk Grove-Franklin in the third game of the event put Serra (15-8) into a matchup with Sacred Heart Cathedral to conclude the tournament, which the Padres won 6-5 in 12 innings on a walkoff single by Dom Meza.

It was fitting for the two teams to play a down-to-the-wire game after splitting a pair of WCAL meetings. It was a second straight heartbreaking loss for the Fightin’ Irish, who couldn’t hold on after opening up a six-run lead against Chico-Pleasant Valley. The Vikings scored three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth to tie the game, then scored five in the 11th for a 13-8 win. Sacred Heart Cathedral (13-10) did snap out of its funk on Monday, beating Palo Alto 5-4 via walkoff. When WCAL play resumes next Tuesday, the Irish will face Bellarmine, the Boras Classic runner-up. The Bells were defeated 2-0 by Mitty in the tournament’s championship game.

SI lacrosse returns home: The St. Ignatius boys lacrosse team went 0-3 in its trip to New York, wrapping up the spring break journey with a 13-9 loss to Chaminade on Long Island. The program then hosted its alumni game on Saturday and returned to facing local competition on Tuesday, losing to an in-state opponent for the first time all year as San Ramon Valley pulled off a 9-8 upset after SI came back from down four. The girls’ program also went out-of-state for spring break, losing a pair of games in Colorado, 14-10 to Colorado Academy and 16-9 at Cherry Creek.

Lowell golf stays on top: Lowell’s boys golf team tightened its grip atop the Academic Athletic Associations standings on Monday with a 212-267 win over Galileo at Lincoln Park. The Cardinals improved to 5-0 in league play, with only next Tuesday’s match against Lincoln standing in the way of a perfect regular season. Lowell has won seven of the last nine City golf championships, returning to the top last season after a two-year hiatus.

Galileo completes flag football title run: The Galileo Lions completed a clean sweep of the AAA flag football titles, winning both the regular season crown and taking home the championship game on Saturday, 12-0 over Balboa. After a 14-0 loss to Lowell in the regular season finale, the Lions posted a 21-12 semifinal win over Lincoln and shut the Buccaneers out in the championship game, marking their second shutout of Balboa on the Bucs’ home field. Balboa had advanced to the title game with a 13-0 win over Lowell.

Lowell baseball avenges loss: Since a 4-0 loss to Lincoln on April 3, Lowell baseball has rattled off a nine-game winning streak, headlined by a 7-2 win to even up the season series with those Mustangs on Monday. The Cardinals have allowed just three runs over their past five games, and on Monday, they rode a pair of sophomore arms to the win, getting six strong innings from Luke Closson, who struck out seven before Nevin Lee closed things out. Lowell (17-5, 12-1 AAA) erupted for six runs in the bottom of the first to take total control, saving star pitcher Levi Humphrey for Wednesday’s showdown with Mission (11-11, 9-3).

Middle of pack tightens in AAA softball: Lowell continues to dominate the AAA softball race, beating Lincoln 20-0 on Thursday to improve to 9-0 in league play, but the battle for playoff spots behind the Cardinals is as tight as any race across San Francisco. Entering play on Tuesday, Balboa, Lincoln and Washington were separated by a game-and-a-half, and while all three have clinched playoff berths, staying out of the fourth spot and avoiding a meeting with Lowell until the championship game is a major priority. Five of the spots in the six-team playoff field have been clinched, with Burton (9-0 AAA) locking up the first spot in Division 2.