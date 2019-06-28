Posey, Crawford each tally three hits as Giants down D-Backs

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) hits a foul ball during the first inning at Oracle Park against the Colorado Rockies on June 24, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

ORACLE PARK — The surgery to repair Buster Posey’s ailing hip in September of last year was supposed to help the former MVP regain some of his lost power and consistency at the plate.

Through the first 80 games of 2018, though, the six-time All-Star has the lowest OPS+ of his career, the lowest batting average of his career, the second-lowest isolated power of his career and his highest strikeout rate in seven years, and just 18 RBIs in 57 games played.

Posey drove in two and got three hits in Friday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks — all to the opposite field — looking for the first time in nearly two years like Oracle Park’s most beloved totem. Red-hot Brandon Crawford, too, added three hits for just the second time this season — including his 1,000th career knock — to help the Giants overcome their season-long struggles with men on base to finish the first half on a positive note.

By peripheral stats, both Posey and Crawford should have been doing better at the plate. Over the first 64 games, Crawford had a .202 batting average with five homers and 56 strikeouts to 23 walks over his first 64 games, with a .245 batting average on balls in play, compared to his career baBIP of .296.

The most frustrating part about Posey’s numbers had been that his hard-hit rate was within his career norms, at 34.6% (career 33.6%), but his batting aveage on balls in play was .263 — well below his career .322, and below even what, by conventional measures, was a dismal 2018 (.316 baBIP). This year, he’s had his highest barrel percentage since 2016, and yet, his three-hit day on Friday was his first since August of 2018.

Crawford did two things to snap out of his funk: He pulled up his pant legs after seeing Tyler Austin get a homer and a double with the high hoisery, and he began doing one-handed hitting drills to get his hands in a better hitting position.

Before the game, manager Bruce Bochy saw Posey — who hadn’t felt right all season — in the batting cage with hitting coach Rick Schu, working to get his lower half in a better position to handle pitches away. He’d been chasing those pitches — as evidenced by his 15% strikeout rate — instead of putting wood on them.

Both worked.

Following a second-inning Alex Dickerson homer — his second in eight games with San Francisco — the Giants got a man on second with one out in the third for Posey, who took a 2-2, 93-mph fastball off the literal last brick on the right field arcade for an RBI double — inches away from his first home homer this season — breaking up an 0-for-16 streak and staking the Giants took a 2-0 lead.

After zipping through the first three innings with relative ease, starter Shaun Anderson allowed a pop-fly single to Jarrod Dyson to lead off the fourth, then a one-out walk to David Peralta before a seven-pitch battle with Jake Lamb ended with a run-scoring squeaker through the left side, just out of reach of a shifted Crawford, cutting the lead to 2-1. Posey, though, came up big again.

After a pair of hits glanced off Giants’ mitts in the top of the fifth, Posey did the same in the bottom of the frame. Joe Panik reached on a single to right and Mike Yastrzemski flared a base hit to left, before Posey lanced a 1-1 liner off Ketel Marte’s glove and into right for an RBI single. With Posey and Yastrzemski moving up to second and third on the throw to third, Pablo Sandoval flew out to center, wasting the chance to expand San Francisco’s lead and lowering the team’s average with men in scoring position, which was 27th in the Majors entering play (.241).

The Giants had another chance to break the game open in the sixth. After Crawford poked his 1,000th career hit — a double to left — an excuse-me check-swing groundout by Austin brought him in, but San Francisco stranded a pair with an inning-ending Brandon Belt groundout into the shift.

Crawford — who doubled in the second and sixth, and beat out an infield single in the fourth — is now hitting .357 over his last 12 games, and has 14 doubles on the year. His 1,000th hit makes him the fifth left-handed hitter in the franchise’s West Coast history to reach four digits, following Willie McCovey (1,974), Barry Bonds (1,951), Will Clark (1,278) and J.T. Snow (1,007).

Both Posey and Dickerson — hitting .407 since joining the Giants — played a part in the two-run seventh, as Posey dunked a single into right to move Yastrzemski to second, Sandoval sacrificed both runners over and Dickerson lined a 1-2 single to right off of Lamb’s mitt. A wild pitch to Kevin Pillar brought Posey in to score, giving San Francisco a 6-2 lead, but he grounded out. San Francisco finished the day 3-for-13 with men in scoring position.

Closer Will Smith — coming in with a four-run lead in a non-save situation — alowed a pop-fly single to center, a walk and an RBI single in the ninth before striking out No. 3 hitter Marte and cleanup man Peralta to strand a pair.