Photos: San Francisco 49ers fans tailgate at Levi’s

Somaya Garcia, 8, has her face painted by Andrea Paris as 49ers fans tailgate before they take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers are about to kick off the NFC Championship game, and the fans at Levi’s Stadium are ready. Here’s a sa mpling from our photographer on the scene, Kevin N. Hume.

Fans dance to Banda Mi Tierra Alegre as they tailgate before the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Banda Mi Tierra Alegre performs as fans tailgate before the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Laura Khan from Palm Springs holds a sign as fans tailgate before the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Andrea Paris paints the face of 8-year-old Somaya Garcia as 49ers fans tailgate before they take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A Green Bay Packers fan interacts with 49ers fans as they tailgate before the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)