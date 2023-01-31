Steve Young, Bill Murray

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, left, laughs with Bill Murray, right, after being introduced to each other on the first fairway of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, in Pebble Beach, Calif.

 AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Another year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins this week as the world’s top golfers along with a mish-mash of celebrities converge on the picture-esque Northern California coastline.

A field of 337 PGA Tour golfers will square-off during the professional leg of the annual tournament, though as always the public’s anticipation for the event is centered around seeing the celebrities of varying degrees — both in terms of fame and golf talent — who made the trip to the Monterey Peninsula.

