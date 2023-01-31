Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, left, laughs with Bill Murray, right, after being introduced to each other on the first fairway of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Another year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins this week as the world’s top golfers along with a mish-mash of celebrities converge on the picture-esque Northern California coastline.
A field of 337 PGA Tour golfers will square-off during the professional leg of the annual tournament, though as always the public’s anticipation for the event is centered around seeing the celebrities of varying degrees — both in terms of fame and golf talent — who made the trip to the Monterey Peninsula.
This year’s amateur field is highlighted by A-list actors such as Bill Murray, a staple at pro-ams throughout the year, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Ray Romano.
As it does most years, the group of stars also features a variety of Bay Area athletes, though since its basketball season that means the region’s best amateur golfer, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, won’t be involved.
Giants legend and recent Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame inductee Buster Posey will be competing in the tournament for the first time since 2015, when he was just three months removed from leading the team to its third World Series in five years. The recently retired Posey will try to at least match his performance from that year, when he finished sixth overall.
The 49ers will also be well represented in Monterey County, led by Steve Young, a Pebble Beach golf veteran who competes at many celebrity tournaments throughout the year. He’s joined by fellow ex-Niners quarterback Alex Smith and his former All-Pro teammate who protected him on the offensive line for 11 seasons in San Francisco, Harris Barton.
In addition, a pair of Cal football alums will also hit the links — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Roders and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who was raised in the Monterey County town of Marina, 14 miles north of Pebble Beach.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen, originally from Firebaugh, a small Fresno County city of less than 10,000 people, and who grew up a 49ers fan, is also participating.
The non-sports Bay Area celebrities include actor Scott Eastwood, a Carmel High School alum and the son of San Francisco native Clint Eastwood, Golf Channel reporter Kira Dixon, the 2015 winner of the Miss America Beauty Pageant and graduate of Walnut Creek’s Las Lomas High School, and Thomas Keller, the world renowned chef who founded the French Laundry among other Michelin-rated wine country eateries.
The festivities kick-off on Wednesday with various celebrity challenges, while the golf tournament tees off on Thursday. Here's the entire field of celebrities.