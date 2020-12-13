Stanford quarterback Jack West hands off to Nathaniel Peat. (Sean Meagher/oregonlive.com)

Pac-12 announces final regular-season game schedule for Stanford, Cal

Stanford will face UCLA and Cal will take on Arizona in the final regular-season games of the Pac-12 Conference football schedule.

In announcing the six North Division vs. South Division matchups, the Pac-12 also confirmed that USC will host Washington in the conference championship game at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. Washington’s status is up in the air due to COVID protocols that forced the cancellation of Saturday’s game against Oregon.

Stanford (3-2) is coming off a 27-24 win at Oregon State (2-4), its third straight victory. The Cardinal will travel to Santa Barbara for practice before Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. game against UCLA (3-3) on ESPN2. It marks the third straight week Stanford is practicing away from campus due to Santa Clara County’s temporary ban on contact sports.

For the Cardinal, it will be their last game of the season. Following other teams’ decisions, Stanford said it would decline a potential invitation to a bowl game due to having a heavy travel schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cal (1-3) had its game Saturday against Washington State (1-2) canceled just hours before kickoff after the Golden Bears had a COVID outbreak. The Bears-Arizona (0-5) game has yet to be assigned to a site or a date, likely due to Cal’s uncertain health status.

If Washington (3-1) is unable to play in Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game against USC (5-0), Oregon (3-2) — the second-place team from the North — could slide into that spot. Oregon is to face Colorado (3-1) on Saturday at the Coliseum, the same stadium hosting Friday’s title game.

