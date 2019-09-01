Pablo Sandoval given a warm sendoff in Giants loss

By Doug Bruzzone

Special to S.F. Examiner

With raucous applause echoing through Oracle Park, Pablo Sandoval was announced as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning of Sunday’s 8-4 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Sandoval took a moment, then stepped into the batter’s box, the crowd still going wild. He took one 94 MPH fastball, then got another, hitting it softly up the middle, where third baseman Manny Machado fielded it and threw to first for the out.

The crowd gave Sandoval another standing ovation on his way back to the dugout, almost certainly his last at-bat as a Giant before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. Before he left, though, he gave the crowd at least another moment of significance in a season without many left.

Jeff Samardzija never got on track, giving up six runs in 5 1/3 innings with only two strikeouts, and the Padres hit him hard all day. He allowed six balls to be hit off him with exit velocities of 100 MPH or more, and the Giants offense, playing from behind all day, just didn’t have the firepower to keep up with San Diego, who won three games in the four-game series, to finish off a 1-5 homestand for San Francisco.

On a warm day in the City, the ball was flying for the first two innings. Padres shortstop Greg Garcia led off the game with a home run into the arcade in right field, and San Diego extended its lead on doubles by Nick Martini and Eric Hosmer. In the bottom of the inning, the Giants struck back with a two-run Kevin Pillar homer down the left field line, but the Padres retook the lead the very next inning on a Ty France solo shot.

Despite several hard-hit balls given up by Samardzija over the next few innings, that would be all the scoring until the sixth. Samardzija had hit for himself in the bottom of the fifth having already thrown 92 pitches, but he would only get one more out in the game.

Eric Hosmer led off the top of the sixth with a triple to left-center field, just out of Pillar’s reach as he slammed into the wall trying to catch it. With the infield drawn in, Samardzija induced a weak grounder to first base off the bat of right fielder Josh Naylor, keeping the run from scoring, at least for the moment.

The next batter, Wil Myers, then hit a weak grounder down the third base line. Evan Longoria, seeing that he had no chance to throw Hosmer out at home, jumped over the ball, hoping it would go foul. It did not. Myers ended up at second base and Samardzija walked the next batter before being removed for Fernando Abad, who gave up a three-run homer to Ty France on the first pitch he threw, making it a 7-2 game.

Longoria would hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to bring the Giants within three runs, and Shaun Anderson pitched the final two innings for San Francisco, striking out four but giving up a run in the process.