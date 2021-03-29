Outfielder Heliot Ramos wins Giants’ Barney Nugent Award

Heliot Ramos earned praise from the San Francisco Giants in his first spring training. (Twitter screenshot)

By Nick Zeller-Singh

With a shining performance at his first spring training outfielder Heliot Ramos got votes from coaches, players and staff to earn the San Francisco Giants 2021 Barney Nugent Award, formerly known as the Harry K. Jordan Award. The honor is given to players in their first big league camp whose showing and dedication best represent the Giants’ spirit.

Ramos, the Giants’ third-best prospect, still has a few days before the 2021 regular season starts. Although he is not cracking the opening day squad, he gratefully accepted the award on Sunday.

“It means a lot to me,” Ramos, 21, said. “It’s nice to see that they gave me that award to me.”

Over the last couple of months, Ramos has not only bonded with his young teammates, he has dominated on the field.

Offensively, Ramos’ bat located the ball exceptionally, going 15-for-36 in 20 games. In his 15 hits, Ramos picked up three doubles, three home runs, and 19 RBIs. Ramos placed himself top-five in many offensive categories, too. Currently, he sits first in hits (16), second in total bases (26), third in home runs (3) and batting average (.417) and fifth in OPS (1.131).

Defensively, Ramos held a perfect fielding percentage. His center field presence appeared well, locking down the majority of the outfield.

However, his Giants’ run will end temporarily, despite making an impact in Scottsdale. Reassigned back to the minor leagues, he’ll move up the ranks from, most likely, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Giants’ Double-A team.

If he can dominate in the minor leagues, he may make his major league debut in the latter half of the 2021 season.

Ramos joins Joey Bart, Matt Duffy, Brandon Belt and Tim Lincecum among those who have claimed the prominent in-house award.

Baseball

