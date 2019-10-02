Once again, home runs sink Athletics in wild card game

Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea (55) starts against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in the American League Wild Card game at the Oakland Coliseum on October 2, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).

OAKLAND — Yandy Diaz pointed to the stands above the visitor’s dugout and smiled as he headed to first base, en route to his second home run trot of the night.

Behind home plate, an unidentified Oakland Athletics fan yelped a profanity. Another shouted, “Not again!”

For the second year in a row, the A’s had fallen behind early on a home run in the wild card game, and for the second year in a row, they’d bow out of the playoffs early after a 97-win season. For the ninth time in its last 10 playoff trips, Oakland won’t advance past the American League Division Series, this time thanks to a 5-1 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Last season at Yankee Stadium, the A’s opted to go with an opener — their now-closer Liam Hendriks — and he gave up a two-run homer to Aaron Judge in the first. Oakland never recovered. On Wednesday, the A’s had their ace Sean Manaea on the mound, and Diaz touched him up for a leadoff blast off the top of the right field scoreboard.

The partisan Oakland crowd had been chanting. They got quiet quickly.

Diaz — who had hit one home run in 2017 and 2018 combined before hitting 14 this season — was part of a lineup that featured seven right-handers, specifically deployed by manager Kevin Cash to match up against the left-handed Manaea, whose velocity had been down since recovering from shoulder surgery in September of 2018.

Diaz had hit 14 homers in just 79 games this season, and had upped his slugging percentage against lefties from .321 to .378 to .583 over the last three. He turned on a 92-mph, belt-high, 3-1 offering from Manaea to give the Rays a 1-0 lead.

Manaea went on to strike out five over two innings, but allowed a two-run shot to Avisail Garcia in the second, and Diaz’s rocket to lead off the third — a 115.2-mph shot to dead center on a center-cut, 90-mph fastball that was the third-hardest ball Manaea has ever allowed in the Statcast era. Manaea had never allowed three home runs in a game in his big league career.

The A’s had thought Manaea’s lack of velocity could be papered over by his changeup. It wasn’t, not for the only team in the Major Leagues that can match Oakland, analytic-for-analytic.

The Rays added a fifth-inning two-out solo shot by Tommy Pham off Yusmeiro Petit, marking the second time in Oakland history and the first time since 1971 that the A’s had allowed four homers in a playoff game.

Oakland — with seven players who hit 20 or more homers during the regular season — never threatened the fences. Over the final week of the season, the A’s had gone 2-for-45 with runners in scoring position. They kept struggling on Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with men in scoring position and stranding nine men on base.

Oakland had a chance to get at Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton early, but let him off the hook, leaving the bases loaded in the first after forcing Morton to throw 42 pitches.

Oakland’s one run came on a third-inning error by third baseman Mike Brousseu, who uncorked a wild throw to first on a Marcus Semien grounder. Semien advanced to third, and rode home on a Ramon Laureano sac fly.

Vice President of baseball operations Billy Beane, whose Moneyball has has guided the A’s to the postseason 10 times in the last 19 seasons, has taken to calling the postseason a crapshoot, because analytics are built to hold true over a 162-game season, and the playoffs are a small sample size. Last year, the culprit was lack of pitching.

On Wednesday, Oakland had its ace on the mound, a pitcher who threw a no-hitter in 2018 and came back from surgery to throw up a 1.21 ERA in five September starts, allowing just three home runs in 29 2/3 innings. They got three scoreless innings from incandescent future star Jesus Luzardo in relief.

It wasn’t enough. Again.