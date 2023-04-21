Fan with Athletics-Giants split hat

San Francisco's surrounding cities are simply too big, too dispersed and too unique, for the Bay Area to be a one-team region in every major professional sport.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The A's impending departure isn't just Oakland's loss, nor is it only the East Bay's.

San Francisco, and the rest of the Bay Area, is losing something, too.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite