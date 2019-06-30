Oakland A’s Matt Chapman named first-time All-Star

Oakland A’s third baseman Matt Chapman (26) poses with former A’s player Eric Chavez after receiving the Rawlings Gold Glove award at the Coliseum on March 24, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Kevin Hume / S.F. Examiner)

The reigning American League Platinum Glove winner is officially an All-Star.

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman, in just his second full Major League season, was selected to his first All-Star Game as a reserve on Sunday, which means he’s headed to Cleveland for the 90th Midsummer Classic on Tuesday, July 9.

Chapman is the first A’s third baseman to represent the club at the All-Star Game since Josh Donaldson in 2014. He currently leads American League third basemen in home runs, and is second in doubles, RBI, runs and slugging percentage.

The 26-year old third baseman entered the day hitting .264 (83-for-314) with 55 runs scored, 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 46 RBI, a .353 on-base percentage, a .532 slugging percentage and an .885 OPS in 83 games this season.

Chapman is among the AL leaders in extra-base hits (T1st), go-ahead home runs (T1st, 10), total bases (T4th), home runs (T7th), go-ahead RBI (T8th, 13), runs (T9th), and doubles (T9th). He is tied for the Major League lead among third basemen with 20 home runs with high school teammate Nolan Arenado (the National League’s Platinum Glove winner) and defensively, leads Major League third basemen in total chances (265) and putouts (94) and ranks second in assists (164), while ranking second among AL third basemen in fielding percentage (.974).

After being named the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year last season and leading all of baseball in defensive runs saved and with 29, he’s seventh this season with 10, the top third baseman in that category in all of baseball.

He is the only American Leaguer this season with 50-plus runs scored, 20-plus doubles and 20-plus home runs, joining National Leaguers Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell, the Cubs’ Javier Baez and the Braves’ Freddie Freeman as the only ones in the Majors with those levels.

Chapman’s 3.4 wins above replacement is the fourth-best on the Junior Circuit, behind Mike Trout (5.2), Xander Bogaerts (3.7) and Alex Bregman (3.5).