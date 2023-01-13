NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman applauds Sophia Smith

At left is NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, who said Thursday it's only a matter of "weeks" before the league shares more information about its expansion plans. 

 AP Photo/Nick Wass

The San Francisco Bay Area will know in a matter of "weeks" if it's getting a professional women's soccer team, according to the commissioner of the country's top league.

National Women's Soccer League commissioner Jessica Berman told reporters at the league's draft on Thursday that it'll be "somewhere between days and months — more like weeks" before NWSL is "in a position to share information."

Katia and Christie Pearce battle for ball in WUSA game

The San Jose CyberRays, whose squad included Brazilian national team mainstay Katia (left, battling for a ball with U.S. women's star Christie Pearce), played three seasons in WUSA. San Jose won the 2001 championship in a penalty shootout, but failed to make the playoffs in each of the next two seasons before the league folded. 
Kelley O'Hara and Tiffeny Milbrett unveil FC Gold Pride uniforms

FC Gold Pride played two seasons in the now-defunct Women's Professional Soccer before folding in 2010. Kelley O'Hara (left) and Tiffeny Milbrett (right) played alongside Brazilian superstar Marta, Canadian goal-scoring leader Christine Sinclair and eventual 2015 World Cup winner Shannon Boxx, among others, but the team struggled for attendance at Santa Clara's Buck Shaw Stadium and Hayward's Pioneer Stadium.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite