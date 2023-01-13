FC Gold Pride played two seasons in the now-defunct Women's Professional Soccer before folding in 2010. Kelley O'Hara (left) and Tiffeny Milbrett (right) played alongside Brazilian superstar Marta, Canadian goal-scoring leader Christine Sinclair and eventual 2015 World Cup winner Shannon Boxx, among others, but the team struggled for attendance at Santa Clara's Buck Shaw Stadium and Hayward's Pioneer Stadium.
The San Jose CyberRays, whose squad included Brazilian national team mainstay Katia (left, battling for a ball with U.S. women's star Christie Pearce), played three seasons in WUSA. San Jose won the 2001 championship in a penalty shootout, but failed to make the playoffs in each of the next two seasons before the league folded.
The San Francisco Bay Area will know in a matter of "weeks" if it's getting a professional women's soccer team, according to the commissioner of the country's top league.
National Women's Soccer League commissioner Jessica Berman told reporters at the league's draft on Thursday that it'll be "somewhere between days and months — more like weeks" before NWSL is "in a position to share information."
"What I can say is that I couldn't be more excited about the opportunities we have in front of us," Berman told reporters in Philadelphia, via The Athletic.
The Philadelphia Inquirer subsequently reported on Wednesday that the "leading contenders" for the league's 13th and 14th teams are Salt Lake City and the Bay Area, respectively.
"If the Bay Area gets a 2024 team, as is expected, it would be the third" to have had a team in all three iterations of top-flight women's professional soccer leagues in the U.S., the Inquirer's Jonathan Tannenwald wrote on Wednesday.
The San Jose CyberRays — champions of the Women's United Soccer Association in its inaugural season — and FC Gold Pride folded in 2003 and 2010, respectively, as did the leagues they played in. NWSL is entering its 11th season, nearly twice as many as the combined campaigns WUSA and Women's Professional Soccer (six).
Were a Bay Area NWSL team to begin play in time for the start of the 2024 campaign, it would do so mere months after the U.S. aims to become the first country to win three consecutive World Cups. No national team, regardless of gender, has accomplished the feat.
But if NWSL doesn't expand to the Bay Area next year, Berman said it might not be long before the region — or any other area that misses out on a team — gets another crack.
"The demand is there for us to expand as quickly as we want to," she told reporters. "It will be our self-discipline that tempers that enthusiasm to ensure that we're doing it sustainably and in a viable way."
One thing Berman did rule out? The sale of the Portland Thorns or Chicago Red Stars to a group trying to move them to the Bay Area, or any other group bidding for an expansion team.