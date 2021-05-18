The San Francisco Giants home game against the Miami Marlins on Sat., April 24, 2021, drew a sparse crowd to Oracle Park. The Giants hope more fans return as COVID regulations begin to loosen. (John Shinal/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco Giants home game against the Miami Marlins on Sat., April 24, 2021, drew a sparse crowd to Oracle Park. The Giants hope more fans return as COVID regulations begin to loosen. (John Shinal/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

No vaccine? No COVID test? No problem at Giants games soon

Starting with the first game of their upcoming series against the Dodgers, fans seated in socially distanced sections will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination for entry to Oracle Park.

The Giants decision, which takes effect May 21, comes after San Francisco moved into California’s yellow tier of COVID-19 protocol earlier this month. That allowed the Giants to loosen some restrictions and open the fan capacity from 33% to 67%. The higher capacity is a dire concern for the Giants, who currently sit 24th in the MLB attendance, averaging about 6,700 fans per home game.

Fans who plan to sit in the fully vaccinated sections are still required to show proof they have completed their full vaccination procedure.

Walk-up ordering will be available at all food and beverage concessions, yet mobile ordering is still highly encouraged and face coverings are required at all times, except while eating or drinking.

Before the order kicks in, the first-place Giants will try to hold onto their half-game lead on the Padres, hoping to take advantage of the Cincinnati Reds.

As for upcoming games in June, tickets will go on public sale this Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. PDT through the Giants own site.

