No first-round picks for the 49ers? No problem

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, center left, and general manager John Lynch congratulate each other in a 2019 game at Levi’s Stadium. The Lynch-Shanahan axis has had some fine results working a little farther back in the NFL draft. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By Mark Kreidler

Special to The Examiner

In 1995, the 49ers loved a receiver in the NFL draft so much that they mortgaged their short-term future to get him. It cost the franchise four draft picks, including two first-rounders, to move up and select the guy they wanted: a wideout whose projected impact they compared to a player already on their team, Jerry Rice.

Needless to say, J.J. Stokes did not grow up to be the next Rice. I only mention that decision at all, in fact, because as a result of it, the 49ers had no first-round pick in the 1996 draft.

Weird thing, though: It worked out. In 1996, lacking a first-rounder, the 49ers grabbed a receiver with the 86th overall selection who showed some promise. It was Terrell Owens, a future Hall of Famer and a part of what ultimately will be remembered as an amazing Class of ’96 receiving corps: Marvin Harrison, T.O., Keyshawn Johnson, Amani Toomer, Terry Glenn, Eddie Kennison, Muhsin Muhammad, on and on.

The point is, sometimes a football team can find what it needs at a spot other than the upper half of the first round. And that is fine, considering that this week, for the first time in more than a quarter century, the 49ers once again are staring at a pick-free first round.

You can call this one the Big Unsexy, because this will be a draft that fills holes more than it powers ad campaigns. Last year was the sexy draft; the Niners gave up their first-round picks in 2022 and ’23 to move up and snag Trey Lance. They’re now doing everything they can to line up the dominoes so that Lance takes over as QB of the future starting … well, now.

Because of the Lance move, here’s what they’re looking at this time around:

No pick on Day One, the first round (Thursday).

Three picks on Day Two, rounds two and three (Friday).

Six picks on Day Three, rounds four through seven (Saturday).

A caveat is attached to all this, of course. There usually is. Whether Deebo Samuel is actually serious about wanting a trade, it’s possible someone could flatten GM John Lynch with a couple of first-rounders — or a first and a second, or a first and a third — and strike a deal to acquire the multi-positional wonder as this draft gets under way. But let’s keep that where it belongs, over on the longshot table, and consider how productive this week could be if the 49ers remain exactly where they are.

The good news is the talent pool lines up well with the positions you’d mark as the Niners’ areas of interest: defensive back, edge rusher, interior offensive line, and yes, receiver. (Even with Samuel in the fold, the idea of adding a deep threat or effective slot receiver is tremendously attractive if the idea is to help a very young quarterback find his way.)

San Francisco’s first three picks in this draft are numbers 61, 93 and 105, respectively. Here are some names to keep in mind:

Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor: Some of the consensus draft boards have Pitre taken before the 49ers choose, but he’d be an excellent fit at No. 61. He’s a safety who could also roll down and play corner, supplying DB depth immediately and a replacement for Jaquiski Tartt long term.

Cam Taylor-Britt, DB, Nebraska: Another versatile defender who played both safety and cornerback for the Huskers. Taylor-Britt is physical, but he’s also fast. Although no team picking this deep into the second round can expect an immediate starter, Taylor-Britt would give the 49ers needed help in the secondary.

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky: Robinson played both running back and receiver at Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky. As a straight receiver in his one year as a Wildcat, he set the school’s single-season records for catches and receiving yards. Robinson is generally thought to be a top 100 pick but not a first-rounder, which falls nicely into the 49ers’ wheelhouse.

Alex Wright, DE, Alabama-Birmingham: The 49ers love edge rushers and can’t seem to keep enough in stock. Wright, 6-foot-5 and 274 pounds, certainly fits the bill. He’s a long-armed player who only last year began to really use that asset, so he’s a work in progress. Great tools and a potential third-round grab.

Danny Gray, WR, Southern Methodist: Lynch and Kyle Shanahan liked Gray enough to bring him to Santa Clara for a pre-draft visit. He can fly — he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine — and his ability to separate from defenders could help him develop into a legitimate deep threat at some point.

Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis: With the loss of guard Laken Tomlinson and the possible retirement of center Alex Mack, the 49ers are going to need o-line reinforcements. Parham, another pre-draft Santa Clara visitor, logged full college seasons at left guard, right tackle and right guard for Memphis. That kind of versatility is huge for every NFL team.

And bear in mind: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA; Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky; Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State, Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati; Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska.

The Lynch-Shanahan axis has had some fine results working a little farther back in the draft. They got TE George Kittle in the fifth round in 2017, LB Fred Warner in the third round in ’18, and LB Dre Greenlaw in the fifth round in ’19. But there’s a reason teams covet first-rounders. This way is harder.

Still, the 49ers went all in on their future quarterback last year, and they got their guy. Here in 2022, barring a late stunner to move up, they’ll most likely do exactly what this draft suggests, which is to add depth and future — not immediate — impact. It ain’t sexy, but it’s got teeth.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at www.markkreidler.substack.com.