No baseball? No problem. Here’s why

Major League Baseball is doing us all a favor

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in October, 2019. MLB and the Players’ Union have failed to reach an agreement so far and have canceled the first two series of the 2022 season. Maybe that’s not such a bad thing. (Ben Solomon/The New York Times)

Congratulations Major League Baseball! You’ve cancelled Opening Day!

It’s quite an accomplishment for a sport that generates billions in profits every year, entertains millions and confounds civilians.

In a quote taken straight from the pages of The Onion, Commissioner Rob Manfred stupefied the nation Tuesday, after marathon talks collapsed between short-sighted owners and hard-headed players. Woody Allen couldn’t write this any better.

“I had hoped against hope I wouldn’t have to have this press conference where I am going to cancel some regular season games,” Manfred said. “We worked hard to avoid an outcome that’s bad for our fans, bad for our players and bad for our clubs. Our failure to reach an agreement was not due to a lack of effort by either party.”

So let me get this straight. Your outcome is bad for every possible constituency involved, but you soldiered on and got that done. He’s right. That must’ve taken an unbelievable effort.

So congratulations once more baseball. Let me borrow a line from the Hollywood classic “Billy Madison”: “At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”

Where does this leave the rest of us? It’s great news. Here’s why…

…We can finally focus on Cricket. Sticky wickets with less ding-bats.

…Manfred Mann will have more hits than Manny Machado in spring training.

…Two words: Steph Curry.

…No baseball should ease the Sheboygan supply chain crisis.

…Perhaps we can send Manfred over to negotiate with the Russians and clear up this Ukrainian situation.

…Minor Leaguers barely get paid anyway.

…No baseball should ease the Human Growth Hormone supply chain crisis.

…Barry Bonds finally looks like the good guy.

…We won’t miss Buster Posey as much. (Timing is everything, sir. Well played.)

…Gabe Kapler will finally have some free time to work on his physique.

…Two more words: Steph Curry.

…If baseball ever does get its act together, we won’t have anyone to laugh at.

…Clown cars will finally get some respect.

…The Houston Astro’s can’t cheat… as much.

…Bryce Harper will finally have the time to grow a beard.

…You’ll have more time to watch the USFL.

…It’s about time grown-ass millionaires who swing bats at balls for a living finally stood up for themselves.

…It’s about time dumb-ass billionaires take their damn hands out of our pockets.

…You don’t have to see a runner start an inning at second base.

…In a close corollary, baseball owners who were born on third base can’t say they hit a triple.

…Brandon Belt can’t get injured… as much.

…Brandon Crawford can finally find the time to work on his hair.

…The Oakland A’s don’t need a new stadium.

…Bonus points: You don’t have to go to the Oakland Coliseum.

…Boston fans can only sing Sweet Caroline while sadly drinking alone at home … like the rest of us.

…Dodgers fans don’t have to leave early to beat the traffic.

…San Diego fans won’t even notice there’s no baseball.

…Just think of the time you’ll have to gamble on other sports.

…Did I mention Steph Curry?

And if that’s enough to cheer you up, think about how ridiculous and petty these knuckleheads look in comparison to the brave patriots in Ukraine, fighting for their lives while civilians are dying at the hands of the villainous Russians.

While Kyiv burns, Manfred & Co. are fiddling around with competitive-balance tax thresholds, minimum salary and the ever-pressing bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.

Think about how baseball would be the perfect vehicle to reunite American society in a post-pandemic, post-Trump, pre-apocalyptic world.

Thanks for clarifying things for us, Major League Baseball. You didn’t want our money or our hearts. You wanted more money in your vaults.

And congratulations once more. You’ve done the impossible: Making the NFL look good.

