Niners vs. Rams: It’s like fighting your little brother

These two teams know each other well. And they look alike, too

Playing the Rams, it’s like fighting your little brother.

You know his strengths and weaknesses. How he cheats. Where he hides. And how to make him cry.

Best of all, you know how to win.

That’s the situation for the Niners this Sunday, who travel to SoFi Stadium in lovely Inglewood to take on the Rams for the third time this season, and the seventh time in the last three campaigns. The big difference? This one’s the NFC Championship Game. The winner will play in the very same stadium two weeks later in Super Bowl LVI.

And wouldn’t that be grand. Keeping the Rams from playing a home game on Super Sunday would be the ultimate #BeatLA moment for San Francisco fans, still smarting from the tragic ending to the Giants-Dodgers playoff series a few months back.

But before we get to planning our Super Bowl menus, let’s consider the matchup at hand. Forget fighting your little brother. This might be more like fighting your twin brother. The two teams mirror each other in so many ways.

The Rams have an absolutely fearful defensive lineman in Aaron Donald. The Niners counter with Nick Bosa.

Los Angeles features receiver Cooper Kupp, complimented by Odell Beckham Jr. San Francisco sees your superstars and raises you Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

Offensive head coaching genius? Sean McVay vs. Kyle Shanahan.

The Niners have one clear edge. Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looks like he should be starring in Hollywood movies. The Rams’ Matthew Stafford looks he just got off the bus from Detroit.

The teams run similar schemes, they know each other well and there won’t be many surprises on Sunday. It’ll all come down to executing the plan. What’s separated the two in recent matchups has been physicality. The Niners have beat up on the Rams, winning six straight and now going for seven.

Shanahan knows that past results are no indication of future performance, so he’s preparing as usual.

“You know each other so well. When you’re going against a team, like us going against the Rams or them versus us, there’s not much to soak in,” said Shanahan, during preparations this week in Santa Clara. “We knew what the tape was going to look like before we turned it on. And they are the exact same way. So when you have something like that, I think it makes for a little bit more fun of a football game, because it’s truly what it’s about.

“It’s just a football game and everyone’s going to go out there and a lot is on the line. We’re going to play as hard as we can. They’re going to play as hard as they can, and we are going to see who makes the most plays and who makes the least mistakes.”

A lot of that will depend on Garoppolo, who has done just enough to keep the team moving forward in the playoffs, and just enough to keep the other teams close. As always, he’s the mercurial X-factor. Perhaps the level of familiarity with the Rams will help? Hard to say. What do you think, Jimmy?

“Well, I think you always go back and watch the prior games. That’s kind of where it starts and then you kind of just take it from there,” said Garoppolo, after practice. “The games that they’ve played recently you take into account, but there’s a lot of football that they’ve played throughout this whole season, so you don’t want to bog yourself down and be too overwhelmed with all the stuff.

“We know these guys as well as possible. Playing them for a third time now, nothing will really surprise us, I wouldn’t say.”

Nobody will be surprised to see Garoppolo running for his life on a few plays. The Rams defensive line is truly fearsome, featuring stars like Donald and Von Miller. For you old timers, this brings back memories of Rosey Greer, Merlin Olsen and Jack Youngblood.

One thing to keep in mind on that topic. Shanahan is as good as any coach we’ve seen using misdirection to keep a defense honest. If the Rams simply pin their ears back and go for Garoppolo’s throat, they’ll likely find themselves looking sideways at Samuel scampering around the end. Getting the ball out of Jimmy’s hands quickly will be another imperative.

“As far as maneuvering in the pocket, I think that kind of just happens naturally. You always have an awareness for where Aaron (Donald) is pre-snap, but after that, you’re trying to read the defense and just react as the pocket allows,” said Garoppolo. “Kyle is aggressive in nature, so our game plan usually dictates that a little bit. You’ve just got to feel the pocket and you never want to go into the game saying, ‘I have to throw it in two seconds. I have to throw it in three seconds.’ It’s more of a feel thing. As the game goes, you get a feel talking to the O-line on the sideline, how they’re feeling about it, all that stuff. And it all is played into consideration. But if you get the ball out, it makes everyone’s job easier.”

Despite all the similarities and familiarities, the Niners do seem to have another giant, legitimate advantage. A more loyal and rabid fan base … that likes to travel.

We all saw what happened during that Week 18 Niners victory, where SoFi Stadium turned red and Stafford had trouble calling plays, the Niners fans were so loud. Then we saw it in Dallas. And again in Green Bay. And despite the Rams’ ham-fisted attempts to limit ticket sales to San Francisco fans this week, you know we’re going to see plenty of Montana and Rice jerseys in the stands Sunday. I’m guessing a Lott.

“The Faithful? They travel tremendously,” said Garoppolo, remembering that game in L.A. three weeks ago. “When you can get your fans behind you like that on a road game and we knew it before the game even started. There was a lot of red, you could see it. But once we started making plays and they started getting loud, it just changes the momentum of the game. And you could feel it on the sideline. It’s not something that you could really put your finger on, but you could feel, you could hear it. And our team responds well to that. So hopefully the Faithful will be out there loud and proud.”

Get ready for Round 3 of this family feud. Winner takes the milk money.

