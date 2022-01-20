Niners vs. Packers playoff history brings back memories

Niners running back Raheem Mostert breaks a tackle and scores the first touchdown of the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on Jan. 19, 2020. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert scores the first touchdown of the 2019 NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on Jan. 19, 2020. The two teams have faced each other seven times in the post season since the mid 1990s. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By Bruce Macgowan

Special to The Examiner

When one thinks about the 49ers’ biggest rivals, the Rams, Cowboys and Seahawks usually come to mind. But the Green Bay Packers?

Well, it should be noted that the Niners and Packers have met in the postseason seven times since the mid-1990s, including a pair of NFC Championship Games.

Just two years ago, the 49ers shut the door on the Packers at Levi’s Stadium, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to watch much of the game in frustration from the sidelines as his defensive mates were cut to ribbons. Niners running Raheem Mostert drove Green Bay’s defense batty by scurrying, darting and sometimes simply blasting his way to a team-record 220 yards while scoring four TDs. San Francisco won handily, 37-20.

And who can forget Colin Kaepernick’s transcendent performance against Green Bay in 2012, when the Niners quarterback threw for 263 yards, rushed for 181 yards and produced four touchdowns. The 49ers won that one, 45-31.

But it you really want to point to the heyday of this rivalry, you have to look to the 1990s. Let’s take a look back at these legendary matchups.

Back on Jan. 7, 1996, a young Brett Favre and the Packers stunned Steve Young and the defending NFL champion Niners in a first-round playoff game. Midway through the first quarter of that game, Packers defensive back Craig Newsome scooped up a fumble and raced 31 yards for a score. The play quieted what had been another raucous sellout crowd at Candlestick Park. Favre fired two TD strikes to receivers Keith Jackson and Mark Chmura to give Green Bay what turned out to be an insurmountable lead. Down 21-3 in the second half, the Niners could not catch up and the Packers knocked out San Francisco 27-17.

The next season there was more misery for San Francisco, as the Packers blasted the 49ers, 35-14, on a cold and muddy day at Lambeau Field. Again, it was an early blow that set the tone. Kick returner Desmond Howard took a punt and raced 71 yards for a touchdown and the Packers never looked back.

“We got beat by a team that was better than us this year,” said veteran safety Tim McDonald afterward.

“Look at today, and you see we didn’t step up when we has a chance to take the game,” lamented linebacker Ken Norton Jr in the quiet Niners’ lockerroom.

Green Bay then went on to win its first Super Bowl since the days of Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr, beating the New England Patriots, 35-21.

The loss also turned out to be head coach George Seifert’s final game with the 49ers, as the San Francisco native was fired by owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. and replaced by the energetic, enthusiastic Steve Mariucci. “Mooch,” as he was sometimes called by the media, had been coaching across the Bay at UC Berkeley.

Mariucci’s first season was a good one and it looked as if San Francisco might make another Super Bowl appearance. Green Bay stood in the way.

On the day of the 1997 NFC Championship Game, it was raining steadily when the game kicked off at Candlestick. The miserable weather portended more heartbreak for the Niners, as the Packers’ defense overwhelmed San Francisco. The Niners avoided the humiliation of being shut out of the end zone late in the game when kick returner Chuck Levy tip-toed through the rain drops and the mud before finding an opening to streak the length of the field for a 95-yard touchdown. But it was little consolation for San Francisco fans. Final score: Packers 23, 49ers 10.

In 1998, it almost seemed fitting that it was Green Bay and the 49ers playing once more in the playoffs. But this time, the outcome would be different. In what turned out to be one of the most memorable wild card playoff games in NFL history, the Niners finally managed to break the spell. On one of the most incredible plays in team history, the Niners won it in miracle fashion. With just 14 seconds to go, Young faded back to pass from the Packers 25 and looked for star wide receiver Terrell Owens over the middle. Young actually slipped but managed to right himself and throw a bullet pass into the end zone.

Owens had run a slant pattern but found himself sandwiched between Green Bay defensive backs, Darren Sharper and Pat Terrell. The two Packers crunched into Owens from either side just as the ball arrived. Yet somehow Owens managed to make the grab and hold the ball tightly to his chest for a miraculous catch with just eight seconds on the clock.

Up in the radio booth, 49ers play by play man Joe Starkey screamed: “OWENS!! OWENS!! HE CAUGHT IT!! HE CAUGHT IT!!! HE CAUGHT IT!!! as the crowd went nuts. The final score: 49ers 30, Packers 27.

Owens was so overcome with emotion that he broke down on the sidelines and cried in the arms of his jubilant teammates. In Niners’ locker room afterward, Steve Young was asked what he would call the play.

Young said “I don’t know.” Then he paused before finally saying “Redemption I guess. Redemption.”

After three straight playoff losses to Green Bay, that seemed an appropriate way of putting it.

Bruce Macgowan is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. He has covered Bay Area sports for over 30 years.