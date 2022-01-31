Niners’ Super Bowl dreams dashed in heartbreaking fashion

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) walks off the field with a towel over his head following a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

LOS ANGELES — Championship games usually go one of two ways. They can be embarrassing blowouts that expose one team as an obvious inferior. Or they can be instant classics, pitting two worthy opponents in a gripping drama.

Sunday’s affair in Los Angeles was great theater… until it ended in tragedy.

After trading big plays, blown chances, costly gaffes and defensive stands for 60 minutes, the Rams emerged victorious over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, 20-17, ending San Francisco’s magical late-season run that fell just one game short of a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

It was a season of ups and downs, with many writing off the Niners early on, when they started out with a 3-5 record. But the team never quit on itself, rallying around head coach Kyle Shanahan to win their last game of the season, against these very same Rams, to qualify for the playoffs. They went to Dallas and beat a very talented Cowboys team. They travelled to Green Bay, where they ended the Packers’ season.

But the Cinderella story ended on SoFi Stadium Sunday, not too far from Tinseltown itself.

This game had plenty of plot twists, with the Niners receiving the benefit of good luck and better bounces for the first three quarters. Early on, a tipped pass was intercepted by San Francisco’s Jimmie Ward in the end zone, stopping the Rams first big scoring threat. Two horrible passes from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo fell to the turf harmlessly, just barely avoiding game-changing turnovers. The Niners downed a punt at the three-yard line. And they benefited from a generous spot on what seemed to be a crucial fourth-down stand late in the third quarter.

San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt (3) juggles a near interception in the fourth quarter. The play proved to be critical as the Rams went on to tie the game and then take the lead with less than two minutes to play. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

The momentum and the mojo, however, changed undeniably in the fourth quarter, when Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford dropped back and unleashed a long pass downfield that was way off target. Niners cornerback Jaquiski Tartt back-pedaled, awaiting the sure interception. But it hit him in the hands, then the face and he fumbled it way. A sure-thing turnover lost, Tartt laid there on the ground, facedown, agonizing over the botched play. It would’ve given the Niners a chance to grow their lead and cement the win.

Off we went to the fourth quarter, where the two teams found themselves locked in a 17-17 tie with less than two minutes to go. The Rams drove down the field, setting up Matt Gay to kick a 30-yard field goal with less than two minutes to go, sealing San Francisco’s fate. The Niners got the ball back with 1:49 to go, plenty of time to march down and score a game-winning touchdown, or tie the game and force overtime. But the dream ended quick.

The season effectively ended on an absolute circus play that found Garoppolo scrambling for his life deep in Niners territory, Rams defenders draped all over him, desperately looking to unload the ball. Then he did. A truly unfortunate shovel pass was tipped in the air, then picked off by the Rams’ Travin Howard. The Rams took a knee and the celebration was on.

It could very well by Jimmy G’s last pass for the Niners, who are expected to move on from the popular field general this offseason. That would be said. He’s been a class act throughout his tenure and deserved better. But this is the NFL. Which usually means “not for long” for most players.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) holds back tears following the Niners 20-17 loss. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

Now, the Niners head back to Santa Clara to ponder a lot of couldas, wouldas and shouldas. Tartt will forever replay that drop in his mind. So will everyone else.

After the loss, Deebo Samuel sat on the Niners’ bench alone with a towel over his head. The man who emerged as the NFL’s newest superstar this season sat on the bench alone, finally raising his head to watch the Rams celebrate. It was heartbreaking to see him there, getting consoled by staffers. His teammates had all walked off the field, but Deebo just sat there, staring out in space, clearly haunted by what could’ve been.

Out on the field, the Rams were making snow angels in the confetti.

