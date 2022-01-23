Niners shock Packers to advance to NFC Championship Game

Niners kicker Robbie Gould celebrates his game-winning field goal, which gave San Francisco a 13-10 victory over Green Bay at Lambeau Field, and propelled the team to a NFC Championship Game berth. (Courtesy of San Francisco 49ers)

Who had “blocked punt” in the office pool as the key to Niners glory against Green Bay? Nobody? Exactly.

In yet another bizarre twist to San Francisco’s topsy-turvy season, big Jordan Willis broke through the Packers’ line to block a fourth quarter punt that ended up in the hands of his teammate, Talanoa Hufanga. He ran it in from the six-yard line for a game-tying touchdown, changing the momentum of the game and the trajectory of the season.

Instead of slinking home to contemplate what went wrong in Wisconsin, the Niners went on to kick a game-winning field goal in the final seconds, advancing to the NFC Championsip Game where they’ll face either Tampa Bay or Los Angeles.

“That was our plan,” joked head coach Kyle Shanahan, about the blocked kick. “That was the best way to get a touchdown.”

Improbable doesn’t do this result justice. On a bitterly cold and snowy night at Lambeau Field, it sure looked like the Niners were going to lose this divisional playoff matchup.

The Packers had jumped out to a quick lead on their first drive of the night, and generally dominated play in the first half, taking a 7-3 lead. As the temperature dropped in the second half, it became a war of attrition, with the Niners’ defensive line holding Green Bay’s future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in check. But the Pack had tacked on a field goal, and it looked like this thing was going to end as a low-scoring, dull affair.

Instead, the blocked kick and return tied the game up. A few minutes later, Niners kicker Robbie Gould booted the game-winning, 45-yard field goal to seal the victory, 13-10, just as time expired. Pretty magical stuff, all around.

“It took everything. We knew it was going to. We wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Garoppolo, in his on-field, post-game interview. “We knew it was just going to take one drive. It was a big team effort. It was awesome.”

As for Gould, you know what they say. “He’s good as gold,” said Jimmy. “He always is.”

Garoppolo ended the night with marginal numbers, going 11-19 for 131 yards and one unfortunate, first-half interception. But this wasn’t a game for gaudy numbers. It was a game for survival. The Niners fought and scratched their way to victory on the frozen tundra, authoring yet another historic playoff victory in this long-time rivalry. And Jimmy G? The man simply wins.

Shanahan praised his quarterback, and his team, for not giving up when it seemed all was lost.

“We never overreact to things. We just keep playing,” said Shanahan. “They don’t get discouraged. They just keep working, having each others’ backs.”

Now, the team waits to see who’s next. If it’s Tampa Bay, they will travel to Florida to face another sure-fire Hall of Famer, Tom Brady. It Los Angeles prevails Sunday, it’s back down to Southern California, where the Niners won a dramatic game in Week 18 of the season, punching their ticket to the playoffs. It’ll be San Francisco’s second NFC Championship Game in the past three seasons.

Asked about his team’s chances this time around, Garoppolo described the Niners as “dangerous.”

“Focus on next week and keep this thing rolling,” he said.

Talk about rolling, Deebo Samuel had another tremendous game for San Francisco, gaining 83 yards on the ground and through the air, and adding another 45 yards on kick returns. I was kind of shocked he didn’t kick the winning field goal.

“It’s just a great team win,” said the Niners’ all-season utility belt. “It’s just the mindset of this team. We knew it was going to be a dog fight.”

A dog fight in a freezer. But even the wind and snow of Green Bay couldn’t keep the Niners from catching fire when it mattered.

“We hot,” said Samuel. “I said it when we beat the Rams. Nobody wanted to see us in the playoffs.”

