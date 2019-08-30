Niners release nine in advance of roster cut-down day

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches the opening kickoff to the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium on August, 29, 2019 in Santa Clara, California (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).

The San Francisco 49ers have gotten a head start on their roster cuts, releasing nine players on Friday.

The biggest name of note is tackle Sam Young. Brought in as a possible swing option, Young seemed to have an opening with the season-ending injury to Shon Coleman, who was brought in via trade last offseason, but has yet to suit up for the 49ers.

Young was signed on Aug. 12, the same day Coleman was placed on injured reserve. With his release, San Francisco has two options as the No. 3 tackle. Young’s release either means that the 49ers are comfortable with the development of Justin Skule, their sixth-round pick out of Vanderbilt, or they’ll be looking to the waiver wire (where San Francisco has No. 2 priority) or the trade market.

The 49ers have made trades in each of the past two seasons to acquire offensive linemen. The Coleman trade hasn’t worked out so well, but Laken Tomlinson was acquired in the same manner, and he started all 16 games last season.

The cuts:

DL Jay Bromley

CB Chris Campbell

DB Jordan Holland

CB Dontae Johnson

OL Wesley Johnson

TE Tyree Mayfield

CB Quinten Rollins

RB Brandon Wilds

T Sam Young

Wilds was brought in less than 48 hours before the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, and got reps after Raheem Mostert suffered a concussion. He wasn’t expected to make the roster. The deadline for announcing the 53-man roster is Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. Pacific. San Francisco is currently at 80 men.