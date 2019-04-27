Niners pick Nick Bosa has “learned a lot” in recent months

After scrubbing his social media, Nick Bosa ready for a fresh start in the Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Sitting atop the stage inside of the 49ers auditorium in Santa Clara, newly-drafted defensive end Nick Bosa sounded remorseful.

After receiving a wave of criticism for his off-color posts on social media, which included calling former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick a “clown” via Twitter, Bosa apologized for his insensitivity during his introductory press conference Friday.

“I definitely made some insensitive decisions throughout my life … I’m sorry if I hurt anybody,” Bosa said. “I’m going to grow up. I’m going to learn a lot of new things.”

For Bosa, landing in San Francisco comes with much irony. After calling Kaepernick out for his National Anthem protests, Bosa is now an employee of the same team and will now reside in the same liberal bastion as the man he once criticized.

Bosa was asked if he understood why people were upset with his remarks.

“I definitely didn’t intend for that to be the case,” he said. “I think me being here is even better for me … I’m going to be surrounded with people, all different kinds.”

Over the last few months, Bosa’s social media accounts were scrubbed in an attempt to delete any and all posts with the potential to come off negatively. According the Bosa, this was the idea of his representation from Creative Artists Agency.

According to ESPN, the move was made in anticipation that Bosa would be selected by the 49ers.

“It’s kind of what prospects do a lot of the time. My agent took control of my social media when it comes to that,” Bosa said. “He just went through and deleted whatever he thought would rub people the wrong way.”

Along with his comments about Kaepernick, Bosa also caught heat his remarks regarding international pop star Beyonce as well as the movie “Black Panther.”

Combined with a conservative-leaning political stance and a history of liking homophobic and racist posts on Instagram, the trio of indictments on Bosa’s character may be something that gives the 49ers locker room pause.

“I think once they get in and I meet the guys and they learn who I am, I don’t think there’s going to need any explaining,” Bosa said. “I think they’re going to see who I am as a person and that’ll be enough.”

After the storm of scrutiny, Bosa says that he plans to use this experience for growth and will look be cautions with how he handles his interactions on social media moving forward.

“I have learned a lot in the past couple months,” he said. “I’m definitely going to think a lot more before I send something out.”