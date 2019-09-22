Niners overcome penalties, turnovers to beat Pittsburgh

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leads the San Francisco 49ers during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on December 24, 2017. (Stan Olszewski/Special to S.F. Examiner)

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t see.

As wide receiver dante Pettis flexed for the crowd, gesticulating wildly after spiking the ball on the center of the helmet logo in the south end zone, Garoppolo was mobbed by his offensive linemen, with the big, sweaty arms of Mike McGlinchey smothering him.

In an ugly game that saw seven combined turnovers, a strong, evasive and accurate Garoppolo and a reinvigorated pass rush spurred San Francisco to a 24-20 win over the Ben Roethlisberger-less Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the 49ers’ first with a -4 turnover margin since Nov. 8, 1998 against Carolina.

Garoppolo — who was under pressure most of the afternoon — delivered the decisive strike to Pettis just one play after nearly being sacked three times, and just one series after he had to run for his life from another pair of would-be tacklers. His throw to Pettis in the front of the end zone was a welcome change from the ugliness that plagued San Francisco throughout the home opener.

The 49ers, 3-0 for the first time since 1998, turned the ball over four times in the first half, but thanks to a stout defense holding the Steelers to just 76 yards, went into the locker room trailing just 6-3.

In just the first 10 minutes of game time, the 49ers threw two interceptions and fumbled a botched pitch, had to burn a timeout because of a personnel issue and had a touchback punt. Defensively, though, they held the Steelers to just two field goals off of four first-half turnovers, and both of those came on drives that started inside the San Francisco 35.

When the 49ers finally did generate a turnover of their own — a third-quarter K’Waun Williams pick thanks to a collapsing pocket and an Arik Armstead pressure — they capitalized.

Taking advantage of protection that wasn’t there in the first half, Garoppolo hit Kendrick Bourne on crossing route to pick up the first down inside the red zone. Jeff Wilson Jr. punched it in two plays later for his third touchdown in two weeks to give San Francisco a 10-6 lead.

Garoppolo didn’t start well, but he did have moments, like a 27-yard bomb to Kyle Juszczyk in the first quarter and a 22-yard completion also to the former Harvard fullback at the start of the second. He had some rhythm throws and didn’t go three-and-out until 7:13 in the third quarter.

After Juju Smith Schuster busted Ahkello Witherspoon on a cross for a 76-yard touchdown, giving the Steelers a 13-10 lead with just under six minutes to go in the third, Garoppolo found his tempo, and found Deebo Samuel twice for 31 yards on a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive. That ended with another Wilson punch-in (his team-high fourth) with 56 seconds left in the third, giving the 49ers a 17-13 lead.

The offensive errors, though, soon returned. Rookie tackle Justin Skule — starting in place of the injured Joe Staley — was called for holding on a Matt Breida run, then laid a blindside block on defensive tackle Cameron Hayward on a Garoppolo scramble, erasing the gain and setting the 49ers back to their own nine. They punted.

The Steelers then went right after Jason Verrett, making his debut at right corner after replacing Witherspoon, who went down with a foot injury at the start of the fourth quarter. Witherspoon’s absence was immediately apparent. After committing a blatant pass interference penalty, Verrett blew coverage on a 39-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson with 10:22 to go.

San Francisco’s fifth turnover — by Richie James on a direct snap in motion — appeared to cost the 49ers another scoring chance, but Arik Armstead stripped James Conner in the backfield on just the third play of the ensuing drive, allowing DeForest Buckner to pounce.

Another Skule holding call looked to quash another drive, but a defensive holding call bailed the 49ers out after Garoppolo escaped no fewer than three sacks to deliver a dropped pass in the end zone to Pettis. Two plays later, Garoppolo (23-of-32 for 277 yards) found Pettis and was swallowed by his offensive line.