San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman tackles Wayne Gallman Jr. of the New York Giants on Nov. 12, 2018, at Levi’s Stadium. (Chris Victorio / Special to S.F. Examiner)

Niners defense carries the day in opener

San Francisco tallies two defensive scores against Bucs

In 2018, the San Francisco 49ers recorded a league-low two interceptions. In their first regular season game of 2019, they snagged three.

In a sloppy, flag-filled season opener in Tampa Bay, the 49ers defense also found the end zone twice, carrying San Francisco to a 31-17 victory over the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

“It’s good to get that monkey off of our back a little bit.” head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “We didn’t play our best ball today but the guys played very hard.”

San Francisco’s afternoon did not get off to the quick, buttoned-up start that Shanahan envisioned to open the game. In fact, on their fourth offensive play, the 49ers had an eight-yard touchdown from tight end George Kittle nullified by offensive pass interference.

It was the first of five total touchdowns (three for San Francisco) called back due to penalties on the day. In total, 11 flags defined the first half, as neither team was able to establish any rhythm.

“We gave them a lot of free first downs off of penalties,” Shanahan said. “Just a lot of self-inflicted wounds that we weren’t proud of. But the guys just still battled.”

While San Francisco’s offense, which totalled just 50 yards through 30 minutes, struggled behind quarterback Jimmy

Previous story
Sean Manaea shines in return to Oakland Coliseum mound

Just Posted

Chinese residents fear they are targeted by criminals, but the data tells a different story

Newly released numbers show black community bears the brunt of many crimes

SF makes PG&E an offer

The City government wants to buy PG&E’s San Francisco electrical transmission and… Continue reading

No traffic, no problems: Chase Center’s transit push strikes sweet note for Metallica concert

Traffic? What traffic? Metallica fans by the thousands flooded Chase Center arena’s… Continue reading

Mike Sullivan is top 10 among San Francisco tree lovers

Longtime enthusiast shares his love of The City’s urban forest through his blog, walking tours

S&M2 opens Chase Center with grandeur

Metallica, San Francisco Symphony reunite in big show

Most Read