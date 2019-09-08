Niners defense carries the day in opener

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman tackles Wayne Gallman Jr. of the New York Giants on Nov. 12, 2018, at Levi’s Stadium. (Chris Victorio / Special to S.F. Examiner)

In 2018, the San Francisco 49ers recorded a league-low two interceptions. In their first regular season game of 2019, they snagged three.

In a sloppy, flag-filled season opener in Tampa Bay, the 49ers defense also found the end zone twice, carrying San Francisco to a 31-17 victory over the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

“It’s good to get that monkey off of our back a little bit.” head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “We didn’t play our best ball today but the guys played very hard.”

San Francisco’s afternoon did not get off to the quick, buttoned-up start that Shanahan envisioned to open the game. In fact, on their fourth offensive play, the 49ers had an eight-yard touchdown from tight end George Kittle nullified by offensive pass interference.

It was the first of five total touchdowns (three for San Francisco) called back due to penalties on the day. In total, 11 flags defined the first half, as neither team was able to establish any rhythm.

“We gave them a lot of free first downs off of penalties,” Shanahan said. “Just a lot of self-inflicted wounds that we weren’t proud of. But the guys just still battled.”

While San Francisco’s offense, which totalled just 50 yards through 30 minutes, struggled behind quarterback Jimmy