Niners assert dominance, cement Super Bowl contender status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium on Nov. 24, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As the pocket collapsed around Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner charged in and punched football out of Rodgers’ hands. The ball trickled back, behind the play, where Arik Armstead scooped it up at Green Bay’s two-yard line.

The turnover, which led to a one-play, five-second drive for a first-quarter touchdown, foreshadowed a dominating performance by San Francisco’s defense, which entered Sunday night allowing the second-fewest yards per game in the NFL.

The 49ers defense asserted its dominance on the NFC North-leading Packers, holding them to just 198 yards of total offense — the second-fewest the 49ers had allowed all season — in a 37-8 win that cemented the 49ers as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

After Rodgers’ fumble on the first drive, each of Green Bay’s next three possessions resulted in three-and-outs.

Along with Warner, three other 49ers recorded sacks on Sunday, including Armstead, who raised his season total to 10 after being credited with two on the night.

By halftime, the Packers had accumulated just 60 yards of total offense — their third-lowest first-half total this season, according ESPN Stats and Info.

After running back Tevin Coleman scored the easy, two-yard touchdown in the first two minutes of the game, though, San Francisco (10-1), too, was forced to punt on two of its next three drives.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked twice in the first half, as rookie tackle Justin Skule — who was benched midway through the game — allowed Packers Za’Darius Smith to get around the edge, and the Green Bay secondary kept 49ers receivers covered.

It wasn’t until the two-minute warning that San Francisco’s offense found traction. On a three-play, 61-yard drive, Garoppolo connected with rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a 42-yard touchdown — Samuel’s longest scoring play of the season.

After another Packers three-and-out, San Francisco drove down field in 58 seconds to add a field goal to its tally, taking a 23-0 lead into the break.

Green Bay’s only substantial drive of the night lasted the majority of the third quarter as three penalties — assessed to three different San Francisco defensive players including cornerback Richard Sherman — kept it alive.

Taking 8:34 off the clock, Rodgers sent a push-pass to wide receiver Davante Adams, who swung around the left side of the formation for a two-yard score. After a successful two-point conversion to Adams, Green Bay (8-3) trailed 23-8 with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter.

The 49ers offense responded quickly, as Garoppolo — who finished the game with 253 yards and two touchdowns — connected with a wide-open and healthy George Kittle for a 61-yard touchdown — the longest play of the game.

Kittle had missed San Francisco’s last two games with an injured left knee and a fractured right ankle according to ESPN. In his first game back, Kittle finished with a game-high 128 yards for his most productive game of the season.

San Francisco wasn’t done making its statement, however, as its defense stopped the Packers on fourth down, bringing Green Bay’s conversion success on third and fourth down for the night to 11.1 percent (1-for-15 on third down and 1-for-3 on fourth).

With a 15-yard touchdown scamper from running back Raheem Mostert to cap off a 69-yard drive on the 49ers ensuing offensive possession, San Francisco took a 37-8 lead with 4:58 to play in the game.

Yanking Rodgers and the rest of the starting offense from the game, Green Bay finally submitted.

