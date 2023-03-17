Sabrina Ionescu's shoe

The Nike Sabrina 1 will release this fall for $125. 

 Courtesy of Nike

Sabrina Ionescu has tipped off March Madness in style. 

The Walnut Creek product, who now plays for the New York Liberty of the Women's National Basketball Association, announced her first Nike signature shoe and apparel collection on Thursday.

