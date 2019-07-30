Nigel Burris transfers from Stuart Hall to Mitty

Nigel Burris (35) of Stuart Hall splits two defenders, Oscar Cheng (35) and Elijah Flowers (0) of Sacred Heart Cathedral during the first period at the 12th Annual Nor Cal Tip-Off Classic on November 24, 2018 at Newark Memorial High School in Newark, California. (Chris Victorio - Special to S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco prep basketball scene lost one of its most exciting talents this week, as Nigel Burris decided to transfer from Stuart Hall to San Jose-Archbishop Mitty.

A 6-foot-6, 180-pound small forward, Burris was a second-team All-City selection by The Examiner this past season, and the Sophomore of the Year. He was named the only sophomore on the BCL West’s All-League First Team.

The move was announced by his father Damon on facebook on Monday.

“It’s sad to leave such a special community,” Damon wrote. “And yet, he is excited for what lies ahead.”

Under head coach Charley Johnson, Burris developed into a dynamic scorer who could not only bang in the paint, but hit jumpers on the wing and stretch out beyond the arc.

The Knights went 28-6 last season overall, and 10-0 in league, but lost in the BCL West title game. They advanced to the second round of the CIF Division III state playoffs, where they were upset by No. 12-seed Palo Alto in a rematch from the preseason.

Burris will join a Mitty team that went 17-7 overall last season, and won its fifth West Catholic Athletic League title in a row with an 11-3 record.

The No. 1-seeded Monarchs lost in the second round of the CIF Central Coast Section Open Division playoffs to No. 8 Sacred Heart Cathedral. Seeded No. 5 in the state Open Division playoffs, they lost to No. 4-seeded Modesto Christian, which ended up losing in the regional finals to No. 2-seeded Sheldon.

Burris joins a very talented returning cast, including senior guards Devan Sapp and Marcus Greene, and rising junior Michael Mitchell, one of the best sophomores in the Bay Area last season.