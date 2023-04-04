"We said at the start of the expansion process in July 2022 that we would be intentional in seeking out strong markets and ownership groups that not only had the structural integrity for our league to thrive, but also demonstrated a genuine commitment to investing in and creating first-rate organizations on and off the pitch," said NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman.
"I am confident that this ownership group and market will help us deliver on the league's continued transformative growth and success and look forward to watching the Bay Area club kick off in 2024," she added.
Sixth Street, the club's majority investor, partnered with Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner, four former U.S. Women's National Team players who initially launched the Bay Area's NWSL expansion aspirations.
Those four will serve on the team's board, alongside others including former San Francisco Giants executive Staci Slaughter, former Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg and Rick Welts, the Golden State Warriors' president and chief operating officer.
While details such as the team colors and badge will be announced in the coming months, the Bay Area investor group has already "committed to significant infrastructure investments," including a "state-of-the-art training venue in a to-be-announced location."