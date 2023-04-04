NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman applauds Sophia Smith

At left is NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, who said look that she is looking "forward to watching the Bay Area club kick off in 2024."

After over a decade, women's professional soccer is returning to Northern California.

The National Women's Soccer League has awarded expansion rights for a 14th team to an investment group representing the Bay Area, the league announced Tuesday morning.

