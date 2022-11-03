The Larry O’Brien Trophy is encircled by the Golden State Warriors 2021-2022 Championship Rings at center court before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
All 15 NBA games played Monday, Nov. 7 will be available for free on the new NBA App, with the added message to get out and vote, the league announced Thursday morning.
In August, the NBA announced that all 30 of its franchises would play on Nov. 7, the night before Election Day, so that teams could use the night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, while also amplifying the need for civic engagement.
The league is using the night before midterm elections to share important resources from local organizations, as well as highlight the civic engagement work of teams within their markets.
All 30 teams, including the Golden State Warriors, will be in action with games tipping off at 4 p.m. PST. The Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets lead the charge and subsequent matchups tip off 15 minutes apart from one another.
The Warriors will be hosting the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center, with tip off beginning at 7 p.m. PST. Civic engagement is nothing new to the Warriors. In the past, the team has used Thrive City, the area surrounding Chase Center, as a ballot drop-off location for San Francisco County voters.
In addition to having all 15 games available for free, users in the United States and Canada will also also have to "CrunchTime," the NBA App's live weekly whip-around show from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST. This allows fans to see critical moments of each game throughout the night commercial free.
