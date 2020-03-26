NBA Superstar Stephen Curry interviews Anthony Fauci about COVID-19

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket past against Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) during the second quarter of Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 5, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

It’s not every day that an NBA superstar interviews a White House Coronavirus Task Force member, but what else has been normal lately?

Thursday morning, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry conducted an Instagram live Q-and-A with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who also serves as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, to address lingering questions about COVID-19.

“We all know how important it is for all of us to be in the know and to have the right information,” Curry said. “Obviously this time has a sense of urgency.”

According to Instagram, more than 50,000 people tuned into the Curry-Fauci conversation as the two spoke remotely via video conference. Curry, who announced plans for the discussion on Tuesday, asked fans to submit their questions.

Among the most pressing was that of the severity of COVID-19 and if the level of concern was warranted.

“We’re not overreacting, right?” Curry asked. “I’ve heard that term as people feel threatened by the change and the reality.”

“You’re absolutely right,” Fauci replied. “We need to make that point. This is serious business. We are not overreacting.”

Curry himself was tested for the virus. Two days before the NBA shut down its games after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, Curry experienced flu-like symptoms.

His test came back negative.

Thank you to everyone who tuned in earlier today on Instagram Live! I wanted to make sure everyone had access to the conversation on COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci. Please share as much as possible. Thank you! #SCASKSFAUCI https://t.co/CtLGPy6Neg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 26, 2020

Curry said in Wednesday’s Q & A, that he wanted to know what it would take, and how long it would take, to contain the spread of the virus and get back to ordinary life.

Unfortunately, that answer is still unclear, Fauci told him. He said it will take a dramatic downshift in the spread before things can begin to return to normal in the U. S. and much of the world.

Currently, cases are rising steeply in the US. According to the Center for Disease Control, there are currently over 68,000 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. with the disease multiplying exponentially.

Barack Obama just popped into the @StephenCurry30 Q&A chat with Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/QujEBSKDbH — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) March 26, 2020

“What you need to see is the trajectory of the curve start to come down,” Fauci said. “We can start thinking about getting back to some level of normality when the country as a whole has turned that corner and start coming down.”

Fauci did have some words of encouragement, however, as he believes that the United States — as well as the world as a whole — can and will prevail in this fight against COVID-19.

“We’re going through a period of time where we’ve got to — as a country — pull together,” Fauci said. “Don’t get frightened, don’t get intimidated and use the energy to be able to confront it and do the kind of things that will put an end to it.”

To watch Curry and Fauci’s full Q-and-A go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qe8anXmQ0W4&feature=emb_title

