NBA fines Mavericks for bad behavior against the Warriors

What Golden State players, coaches and Dallas owner Mark Cuban had to say

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway, Jr. reacts to a turnover by the Warriors’ Stephen Curry during the 3rd quarter of Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals at Chase Center. Curry had thought Hardaway as a teammate, due to the color of his shirt, and mistakenly passed him the ball. (Christopher Victorio / Special to The Examiner).

DALLAS — The NBA clamped down on the Mavericks Sunday, fining the team for bad bench behavior in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Warriors Friday night. It’s gonna cost Dallas owner Mark Cuban $100,000. Lucky for him, he carries that much around in his wallet.

“On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Mavericks’ team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching up the playing court during game action,” the NBA press release read. Byron Spruell, president of NBA league operations levied the fine for “continuing to violate league rules regarding team bench decorum.”

The key incident happened in the third quarter at Chase Center Friday night, when Steph Curry threw a pass toward someone he thought was a teammate in a white jersey. Instead, it was the Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway, Jr., wearing a white shirt on the Dallas bench. He was standing up and calling for the ball. That’s bush league, but it worked.

Coach Kerr wasn’t too upset about it after Sunday’s pregame shootaround in Dallas.

‘I really didn’t have any problem (with it),” said Kerr, of the Mavericks bench, which has been standing, cheering and generally buzzing for the first two games of the series. “I really love the energy that they’ve been showing. I think it’s great. You know, they’ve got great chemistry. But it can interfere with the game. And I thought that one play. You don’t know who it was, but somebody’s wearing a white shirt and is basically standing right next to our player calling for the ball.”

I asked Andrew Wiggins whether the Warriors were happy to hear the Mavs got their hands slapped.

“It’s good,” said Wiggins, on Sunday afternoon. “I mean, you’re standing up and they might have our colors on or something. You might be one person or another. It’s good.”

This isn’t the first time Dallas has gotten in trouble this postseason. The league fined them $50,000 for bad bench decorum during their Game 7 win over the Suns last Sunday.

Cuban responded to Sunday’s news in typical style, tweeting out a video of Draymond Green fouling the Mavericks’ Luke Dončić, adding “Our bench is out of control!”

Pay up, Mark. Let’s play ball.

Our bench is out of control ! https://t.co/InNJPhDKuK — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 22, 2022

