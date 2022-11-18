JaMychal Green

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, #1, goes to the basket between Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, #33, and forward JaMychal Green, #1, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

 AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

How much does having a sailor's mouth cost you? For the Golden State Warriors' JaMychal Green, it comes out to $20,000.

The Dubs' forward was fined for "directing profane and and derogatory language" toward an NBA official, the NBA announced Thursday night. However, it still remains unclear what Green said to the official. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting