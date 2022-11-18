New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, #1, goes to the basket between Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, #33, and forward JaMychal Green, #1, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
How much does having a sailor's mouth cost you? For the Golden State Warriors' JaMychal Green, it comes out to $20,000.
The Dubs' forward was fined for "directing profane and and derogatory language" toward an NBA official, the NBA announced Thursday night. However, it still remains unclear what Green said to the official.
Green's $20,000 fine will be split between the league and the NBA Players Association. Both organizations tend to donate the money to the charity of their choice.
The incident occurred at the end of the Warriors' 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night. Green played 17 minutes and had two points and two rebounds.
After not playing in three consecutive games, Green was inserted back into the rotation. Coach Steve Kerr said he would play Green at more of a center position rather than as a forward.
The near seven-foot forward signed with the Warriors this offseason after playing two seasons for the Denver Nuggets. He's currently averaging 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds off the bench.
Though they are the reigning NBA Champion, the Warriors are caught in the middle of a rough patch.
As of writing, they currently sit at 12th place in the NBA Western Conference with a 6-9 record. To make matters worse, the Warriors are currently winless in the eight games they have played on the road.
The Warriors return home for a quick pitstop at Chase Center Friday night to host the New York Knicks. Following the game, the team will once again be packing their bags for a two-game road trip.