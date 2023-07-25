In partnership with Street Soccer USA, The City is hosting free public screenings of the Women’s World Cup this month and next. The tournament is being held in Australia and New Zealand.
Additionally, the Street Soccer USA Cup Series, a daylong soccer tournament, will return to San Francisco for the first time since 2019.
Following last year’s men’s World Cup Village that drew over 12,000 spectators, San Francisco will livestream two U.S. Women’s National Team matches, the round of 16 and the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup on pop-up screens at three locations: The Crossing at East Cut, Embarcadero Plaza and Golden Gate Park.
“With women’s soccer seeing major growth in recent years, we’re excited to be a part of this movement and watch it come alive at some of the city’s most popular public spaces this summer,” said SF Rec and Park general manager Phil Ginsburg in a statement.
The City held its first viewing party at The Crossing at East Cut on July 21, when the U.S. shut out Women’s World Cup debutant Vietnam.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m., Embarcadero Plaza hosts a livestream the U.S.-Netherlands match. This is the first time in Women’s World Cup history in which the two finalists from the previous tournament will meet in the group stage. The U.S. dispatched the Dutch 2-0 in France four years ago.
Golden Gate Park will host a stream of the round of 16 on Aug. 5. If the U.S. wins its group as expected, it would kick off the knockout stage at 7 p.m.
The Crossing at East Cut hosts a quarterfinals viewing party Aug. 10, when — assuming the U.S. wins in the round of 16 — the Americans would play at 8 p.m.
“Bringing people together in San Francisco is what we do best, especially when it comes to our support for our sports teams,” said Mayor London Breed in a statement. “We are thrilled to be once again opening up downtown to residents and visitors to watch the Women’s World Cup with us and cheer on the best soccer team in the world — Team USA.”