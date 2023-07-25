Messi

Fans watch the men’s World Cup Final on JFK Promenade on Dec. 18, 2022.

 Sydney Johnson/The Examiner

The “Summer of Soccer” is here in San Francisco.

In partnership with Street Soccer USA, The City is hosting free public screenings of the Women’s World Cup this month and next. The tournament is being held in Australia and New Zealand.

