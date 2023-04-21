DJ Diesel

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal will perform at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival this August under the "DJ Diesel" moniker. 

 AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

Before taking the stage at Outside Lands, four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal will give a headlining set at Sonoma Raceway this June.  

Performing under his "DJ Diesel" moniker, O'Neal will spin tracks ahead of the green flag dropping at the Toyota/Save Mart 350, the NASCAR Cup Series' 34th annual event at the venue. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting