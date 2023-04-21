Before taking the stage at Outside Lands, four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal will give a headlining set at Sonoma Raceway this June.
Performing under his "DJ Diesel" moniker, O'Neal will spin tracks ahead of the green flag dropping at the Toyota/Save Mart 350, the NASCAR Cup Series' 34th annual event at the venue.
"We can't wait to entertain our race fans with DJ Diesel throwing the party," said Jill Gregory, Sonoma Raceway's executive vice president and general manager. "This is always a high-energy crowd that loves our pre-race show. We're looking forward to dialing up that energy higher than ever with Shaq leading the way."
O'Neal burst onto the music scene in 1993 with his debut album "Shaq Diesel," which sold over a million copies and made O'Neal the only athlete with a platinum-certified album.
In 2015, he deejayed in front of an audience for the first time at the final edition of the now-defunct TomorrowWorld electronic music festival.
O'Neal would go on to launch "Shaq's Fun House," his own standalone festival series that's also become a fixture during the NFL's week of Super Bowl festivities. Past events have brought out the likes of Snoop Dogg, Tiesto, Lil Jon, Patrick Mahomes and Evander Holyfield.
Sonoma Raceway's NASCAR weekend begins June 9 with the ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 race and continues June 10 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series' DoorDash 250 race. It concludes June 11 with the NASCAR Cup Series' Toyota/Save Mart 350 race.