At least the Cleveland Cavaliers waited until after Valentine's Day to move on from Love.
The team is reportedly parting ways with the last remaining player from their 2016 championship team, which upset the 73-9 Golden State Warriors and became the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the Finals.
According to multiplereports, five-time All-Star Kevin Love and the Cavaliers are finalizing a contract buyout that would bring Love’s nine-year tenure in Cleveland to an end. ESPN reported that Love formally requested to be bought out on Wednesday. and the separation could come as early as the All-Star break, which starts on Friday. He’s in the final year of his contract and is due to earn $31.2 million this season.
Love, 34, enjoyed a renaissance season last year coming off the bench for the first time in his career, finishing second in the league's Sixth Man of the Year voting and helping the Cavaliers to the play-in tournament. After starting this season in a similar role, he’s recently fallen out of the rotation and hasn’t appeared in the last 12 games despite being healthy and available.
Love was part of the Cavaliers’ “Big 3” which formed in the summer of 2015, alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. James joined as a free agent, Irving was a recent Cavaliers draft pick, and Love was traded to the team from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for their newly selected number one overall pick, Andrew Wiggins, who went on to become a core member of the Warriors' championship club last season.
Though renowned for his shooting and rebounding, Love is most remembered by Warriors fans for his defense in the last minute of Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, when he forced Stephen Curry into a difficult off-balanced game-tying three-point attempt, which he missed. That play, in essence, sealed the title for the Cavaliers, which was the city of Cleveland's first major sports championship in 52 years.
With Love’s departure, the only player who remains on the Cavaliers’ roster from any of the teams who played the Warriors in the Finals, is Cedi Osman, who played only eight minutes during the 2018 Finals, the last of the four straight championship matchups between the two rivals.
The only remaining Warriors players still on the 2023 team from that era are their “Core 4” of Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala as well as Kevon Looney, who played sparingly in all four games in 2018, but has since turned into a vital cog in the team's present iterations.
Of the 27 players who participated in the 2018 Finals, 14 are either retired or not on an NBA team, while six remain scattered across other NBA teams: James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Javalae McGee (Dallas Mavericks), Larry Nance Jr. (New Orleans Pelicans), Jeff Green (Denver Nuggets) and Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz). In fact, the Warriors now employ more players from those championship teams in their front office (Shaun Livingston and Zaza Pachulia), than the Cavaliers have on their current team (Osman).