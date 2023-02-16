Love vs Warriors 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cleveland.

 AP Photo/Ron Schwane

At least the Cleveland Cavaliers waited until after Valentine's Day to move on from Love.

The team is reportedly parting ways with the last remaining player from their 2016 championship team, which upset the 73-9 Golden State Warriors and became the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the Finals.

