The San Francisco Bay Area will be well-represented on soccer's international stage when the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship kicks off Feb. 11 in Guatemala.
Concacaf is the governing body of soccer teams in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. 20 teams in the region will play for a chance at being one of four Concacaf members to quality for the 2023 U-17 World Cup, which will be held in Peru in November for players born in 2006 and after.
Three players with Bay Area ties are part of the United States men's national under-17 soccer team's 20-man roster. All three are also affiliated with Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes, thus making the Quakes the best-represented club on the roster.
Cruz Medina
Hailing from South San Francisco, Medina joined San Jose's youth program at the age of 12 after competing for BayCity and the San Francisco Glens. Last June, the midfielder signed an MLS Homegrown contract with the Earthquakes at the age of 15, becoming the third-youngest player in club history and the 15th-youngest player in MLS history.
Medina made two appearances for Earthquakes II, San Jose's reserve team, in the MLS Next Pro league. In addition to a stint with the Quakes, he also trained with Germany's Bayern Munich last year.
Edwyn Mendoza
Another product of San Francisco, Mendoza has been a mainstay in the USYNT rotation, especially during this latest tournament cycle.
According to Transfermarkt, the 16-year-old defensive midfielder has appeared three times on the U.S. men's national U-17 team. He was part of the starting 11 in a friendly against Belgium, came off the bench in a friendly against Italy and was on the bench for a friendly against Portugal.
Oscar Verhoeven
Representing the East Bay, Pleasant Hill's Verhoeven has been attending USYNT camps with Mendoza and Medina since all three began playing in the U-14 division.
The 16-year-old right-back has three national team appearances under his belt. Verhoeven was part of the starting eleven for a string of friendlies against Portugal and Italy, and he was subbed in for a friendly against Belgium.
The USYNT will open the Concacaf U-17 Championship against Barbados on Feb. 11. The team will play Trinidad and Tobago on Feb. 13 and closes out the group stage with a Feb. 15 clash against Canada.