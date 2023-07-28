Seth Alberico watched a thrilling, but familiar spectacle on Monday.
Sarina Bolden criss-crossed through a swarm of defenders in the penalty box, used her head to thump a flying soccer ball into the back of the net and gleefully celebrated with her teammates while grinning from ear to ear.
Alberico saw that sequence countless times when he coached Bolden as a teenager on South Bay soccer pitches. But this moment was different.
For one, Alberico wasn’t watching Bolden from the coaches’ box. He was watching her on his TV inside his San Mateo home late on a Monday 6,500 miles and multiple oceans away, while trying to suppress his excitement by pumping his fists and, as he put it, “fake screaming” as his wife and baby slept in the other room.
This wasn’t just any ordinary goal either. Bolden had just scored a goal in the FIFA World Cup.
She did it while donning a blue and white uniform — for the Philippines, not the United States.
The former Milpitas High School star is one of more than a dozen Americans — including three from the Bay Area — representing the archipelagic nation that is stealing the show at this year’s Women’s World Cup. The mismash collection of underdogs has captivated the Philippines, first by merely qualifying for the most famous sports tournament in the world and then by securing a victory in it.
The Philippines play their final group match against Norway at midnight PT on Sunday. With a win, they would clinch a spot in the knockout round, a result few, if any, saw coming a week ago.
That reality was all made possible by Bolden’s titanic header in their second game of the tournament earlier this week — the country’s first ever World Cup goal, which led them to their first ever World Cup win: a stunning 1-0 upset over host New Zealand.
It unequivocally ranks as the top moment in Philippines soccer history — an admittedly short list, but one that’s only getting longer the more Bolden’s team continues to defy expectations.
The team’s historic win and unlikely World Cup run is the culmination of the Filipino Football Federation’s more than decade long effort to build a competitive team both from scratch, and overseas.
Their plan centered on dipping into the overflowing reservoir of soccer talent in the U.S., and recruiting overlooked American players with Filipino heritage, whose odds of making the otherworldly U.S Women's National Team were slim to none.
As a result, the federation composed a squad that has been described as “America’s other World Cup team.”
Of the 23 players on the 2023 Philippines National Team, 18 are dual U.S. citizens. Three of them — Bolden, a forward, and defenders Jessika Cowart and Reina Bonta — were born and raised in the Bay Area.
By comparison, the U.S. Women’s National Team has only one player with Bay Area roots: Naomi Girma, a center back from San Jose.
The American-centric roster delivered the biggest soccer moment in the Philippines’ history, thanks to the head of a woman who grew up in one of the most densely populated Filipino-American communities in the world: the Bay Area.
Fittingly, Bolden’s right foot was responsible for the team’s previous peak: a game-winning penalty kick against Taiwan last year, which clinched the Filipinas’ first berth in the World Cup.
Bolden, whose mother is from Pangasinan, was born and raised in Milpitas. She played public school soccer at Milpitas High School — a rarity, as players of her caliber in the talent-rich Bay Area often gravitate to private schools. She also starred for the Mountain View Los Altos (MVLA) Soccer Club.
Michael Tomlin has coached varsity girls soccer at Milpitas High for 34 years. He told The Examiner that Bolden is the best player he’s ever had.
“Watching her play in the World Cup is almost surreal. But then I reference back to the player I knew her as in high school, and it automatically puts things in perspective,” he said. “When she scored that goal, it was just a culmination of all the hard work that she's put in, that's led up to this.”
After four years playing at Milpitas High — where she was additionally a standout softball player, and another four at Loyola Marymount University — Bolden played professionally in Sweden and Taiwan. But she returned to the U.S. for one season in 2021 and called Kezar Stadium home while suiting up for the San Francisco Nighthawks, an amateur side in The City.
She’s back abroad now, currently playing for the Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia. All the while, she has represented the Philippines in international competitions since 2017. Bolden has made 37 appearances for the Filipinas, scoring 22 goals.
Tomlin, like Alberico, recognized all too well the player he was watching on TV, joyously sprinting around the pitch, uplifting her teammates and spearheading their march to history.
“She just commands a certain on field presence and respect that has made her very successful, wherever she plays,” Tomlin said. “She's a fierce competitor, but she also has this wonderful sense of humor. She came to practice and trained hard, but during the breaks, she loved to laugh. She likes to enjoy the moment.”
When Bolden scored the goal, Tomlin’s phone blew up with messages from parents, former players and people in the community, all of whom continue to closely follow the Filipinas’ run through the tournament. He made sure to add that as prolific as Bolden is at scoring goals, she “performed as strongly, if not stronger, in the classroom.”
Meanwhile, Alberico, who has known Bolden since she was 12 and coached her club team at MVLA, emphasized he wasn’t surprised by her feats of brilliance in New Zealand. That’s not to downplay the gravity of her accomplishments, but to stress the sky-high standard she’s set for herself.
“Yeah, that moment was amazing,” he said. “But it's what she does.”
Now Bolden and her Philippines teammates have an opportunity to take their historic climb to even higher heights when they play Norway this weekend. While they advance to the next round with a win, a loss or a tie would likely eliminate them from the competition.
They’re heavy underdogs to the Norwegians, but that’s nothing new for Bolden.
“Sarina is the player that you want on your side when you're in a battle,” Alberico explained. “If you’re in a street fight, Sarina is the one you want next to you. She’s going to bring it like nobody’s business.”