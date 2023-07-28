Soccer WWCup Match Moments Photo Gallery

Philippines' Sarina Bolden reacts after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

 AP Photo/John Cowpland

Seth Alberico watched a thrilling, but familiar spectacle on Monday.

Sarina Bolden criss-crossed through a swarm of defenders in the penalty box, used her head to thump a flying soccer ball into the back of the net and gleefully celebrated with her teammates while grinning from ear to ear.

Philippines' Sarina Bolden celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Philippines' Sarina Bolden, centre, celebrates with teammate Quinley Quezada, right, and Sofia Harrison after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

