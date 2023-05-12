Barcelona's Sergio Busquets, center, is challenged by Betis' William Carvalho, left, and Betis' Sergio Canales during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Soccer giants Barcelona and Juventus are coming to the Bay Area this summer.
The two men's teams will meet at Levi's Stadium to kick off the Soccer Champions Tour, a series of eight exhibition games to be held in U.S. cities between July 22 and Aug. 2.
The tour was created by Sixth Street, the investment firm which is becoming a major player in professional soccer. The company recently announced that it has become the majority investor of the Bay Area's National Women's Soccer League expansion team, which is set to begin play in 2024.
In addition to FC Barcelona and Juventus, the tour will also feature Real Madrid, AC Milan, Arsenal and Manchester United. The exhibition games are meant to help the clubs reach new fans.
"While this year's tour consists of men's clubs, we look forward to expanding next summer to bring the world's best women's clubs to local audiences around the globe, and in the future to evolve this series into a format with real games of consequence," Sixth Street co-founder and CEO Alan Waxman said in a statement.
Soccer Champions Tour tickets will be available starting May 16 with an exclusive pre-sale. The general on-sale begins three days later. More information can be found on the event's website.
Following the Soccer Champions Tour, Bay Area soccer fans will have another chance to get their fixing of "the beautiful game" this summer.
Oracle Park hosts Spain's La Liga soccer league and its accompanying La Liga Summer Tour. The doubleheader on Aug. 5 features Sevilla FC, Atlético de Madrid, Real Betis, and Real Sociedad. Tickets are already on sale.