Soccer giants Barcelona and Juventus are coming to the Bay Area this summer.

The two men's teams will meet at Levi's Stadium to kick off the Soccer Champions Tour, a series of eight exhibition games to be held in U.S. cities between July 22 and Aug. 2.

