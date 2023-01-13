Riders in the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Supercross Championship will have to wait until February to rev their engines in Oakland.
The second round of the series' 2023 season, which was set to take place at Oakland Coliseum on Jan. 14, has been postponed due to the severe weather that has dogged Northern California since the start of the year.
According to Jason Weigandt, an NBC Sports race announcer, this is the first time in the series' 50-year history that a race has been postponed.
In a statement on the AMA Supercross website, Feld Entertainment, the series promoter, said, "The safety of our athletes, teams, operational and television staff, and fans is always our foremost concern."
Round two will now take place on Feb. 18, in between stops at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 11 and Arlington's AT&T Stadium on Feb. 25. The third round of AMA Supercross Championship, which takes place in San Diego on Jan. 21, will go ahead as planned.
Supercross is a modern take on motocross. The former is known as indoor dirt bike racing because it takes place within stadiums while the latter is known as outdoor dirt bike racing for being held on off-road courses.
Oakland Coliseum has hosted AMA Supercross Championship events since the 1970s and more recent editions of the race have ran in its typical January slot.
Dirt Wurx USA, the AMA Supercross Championship's official track builders, began hauling dirt into Oakland Coliseum for this year's race on Jan. 9.
"The atmospheric river fought us all week and it's not going to stop. We built and completed a revised mellow mud track that would hopefully allow the event to move forward," said Dirt Wurx in an Instagram post.
According to Dirt Wurx, Feld Motorsports' postponement will allow track conditions to improve and "provide the best racing surfaces possible for teams, athletes and fans."
All original tickets purchased will be honored at the rescheduled Oakland date. For more information, visit the AMA Supercross Championship website.