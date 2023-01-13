supercross2

This is the first time in the series' 50-year history that a race has been postponed

 By Examiner Staff

Riders in the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Supercross Championship will have to wait until February to rev their engines in Oakland.

The second round of the series' 2023 season, which was set to take place at Oakland Coliseum on Jan. 14, has been postponed due to the severe weather that has dogged Northern California since the start of the year. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting