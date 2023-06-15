Messi

Fans watch the men's World Cup Final on JFK Promenade on Dec. 18, 2022.

 Sydney Johnson/The Examiner

Mark your calendars because the "Summer of Soccer" is descending on San Francisco. 

In partnership with Street Soccer USA (SSUSA), Mayor London Breed announced that The City will host free public screenings of the Women's World Cup in July and August. The tournament is being held in Australia and New Zealand.

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags