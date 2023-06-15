Mark your calendars because the "Summer of Soccer" is descending on San Francisco.
In partnership with Street Soccer USA (SSUSA), Mayor London Breed announced that The City will host free public screenings of the Women's World Cup in July and August. The tournament is being held in Australia and New Zealand.
Additionally, the Street Soccer USA Cup Series, a daylong soccer tournament, will return to San Francisco for the first time since 2019.
Following last year's men's World Cup Village that drew over 12,000 spectators, San Francisco will livestream two U.S. Women's National Team matches, the round of 16 and the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup on pop-up screens at three locations: The Crossing at East Cut, Embarcadero Plaza and Golden Gate Park.
This will be the 13th time that San Francisco has held viewing parties for the World Cup.
"With women's soccer seeing major growth in recent years, we're excited to be a part of this movement and watch it come alive at some of the city's most popular public spaces this summer," said SF Rec and Park general manager Phil Ginsburg in a statement.
The first watch party will be held at the Crossing at East Cut on July 21 at 6 p.m. PT when the U.S. takes on debutant Vietnam.
On July 26 at 6 p.m., Embarcadero Plaza will livestream the U.S.-Netherlands match. This is the first time in Women's World Cup history where the two finalists from the previous tournament will meet in the group stage. The U.S. dispatched the Dutch, 2-0, in France four years ago.
Golden Gate Park will stream the round of 16 on Aug. 5. If the U.S. wins their group as expected, they'd kick off the knockout stage at 7 p.m. The Crossing at East Cut hosts the quarterfinals will Aug. 10, when — assuming the U.S. wins in the round of16 — the Americans would play at 8 p.m.
"Bringing people together in San Francisco is what we do best, especially when it comes to our support for our sports teams," said Mayor London Breed in a statement.
"We are thrilled to be once again opening up downtown to residents and visitors to watch the Women's World Cup with us and cheer on the best soccer team in the world — Team USA."
The "Summer of Soccer" will also be supported by Bay FC, the Bay Area's newest professional sports team preparing for its inaugural season in the NWSL next year.
The seasonal sporting affair will conclude with the SSUSA Cup Series, which organizers call "the premier soccer for social change competition in the country," on Aug. 19 at the East Cut Crossing.
It has previously been held at locations including New York's Times Square and Oakland's Día de Los Muertos Festival.