Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers addresses the media at the Rakuten Center in downtown Oakland on July 15, 2019. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

Myers expresses concern for former center Ognjen Kuzmic

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers speaks about former center now in a coma

OAKLAND — At a post-free agency press conference Monday afternoon, Warriors general manager Bob Myers expressed concern and support for former Warriors center Ognjen Kuzmic, who reportedly suffered severe head and chest injuries in a car crash on Sunday and is in a coma.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ognjen Kuzmic,” Myers said at the end of his 22-minute scrum. “I don’t have all the details but it sounds like a very serious thing. We’re thinking about him. Hopefully he emerges okay but that’s something that was on our minds.”

Kuzmic was driving in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina when his Porsche collided with a BMW and flew off the road at 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Kuzmic’s passenger also sustained serious injuries. The two people in the BMW reported minor injuries.

Kuzmic was selected by the Warriors with the 52nd overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and was part of the 2014-2015 squad that won the NBA Championship over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The seven-foot center averaged 0.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.1 blocks in 37 games with Golden State from 2013 to 2015.

Since his short tenure with the Warriors, Kuzmic has played with the Greek club Panathinaikos, Real Madrid and Crvena zvezda, his current club in the Serbian League, with whom he signed a two-year extension two weeks ago.

The Warriors do not yet have the full details on Kuzmic’s condition but are in contact with people close to him and will continue to hope for his health, Myers said.

