Mobolade Ajomale finishes ART U career with a bang

Mobolade Ajomale ends career as 200m champ: Academy of Art University Olympian Mobolade Ajomale is going out a champion. At the NCAA Divisoin II Outdoor Track and Field National Championships at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville, Texas on May 25, Ajomale polished off his collegiate career as a 10-time national champion and a 20-time All-American.

In the midst of a ninth-place overall finish for the Urban Knights, Ajomale and the 4x100m relay team took sixth. He then looked to win his third straight 100m title, but was edged out by Tiffin’s Jonte Baker by 0.05 seconds — in a repeat of the indoor 60m final. Ajomale’s 10.22 100m time was a rull 0.10 in front of the third-place finisher, and earned him his 19th All-American honor. He won the 200m in a blistering 20.80, his best time of the season, becoming the fourth male student-athlete to go back-to-back in the 200m since 1976.

The Urban Knights also got All-American performances came from Victor Moreau in the 1500m (seventh), and Camille Jouanno in the Triple Jump (fifth).

SF State Softball: Although the Gators’ season didn’t end like they had hoped, freshman phenom Brylynn Vallejos has piled up postseason honors. This past week, she became the first San Francisco State freshman in program history, and the first Golden Gator since 2007, to earn All-American honors. Vallejos was named a second-team honoree by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

The Reno native becomes the fifth Gator to earn NFCA All-America recognition and the ninth All-American in program history. She is also one of just four freshmen from across the nation to earn All-America honors this season.

The CCAA Freshman of the Year and All-CCAA First Team honoree was named to the National Player of the Year watch list as well as a finalist for the National Freshman of the Year — one of just eight freshmen nationally. She was also named to the NFCA and D2CCA All-West Region First Teams, and the D2CCA All-America Honorable Mention after a season where she broke the program records for batting (.442), hits (95), doubles (18) and runs (55). Her 95 hits ranked fifth-most in a season in CCAA history, and were tied for third in the country this year. She also led the conference in stolen bases with 32, which is the second-most recorded in a season in SF State history, as the Gators made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006.

SF State somen’s track full of All-Americans: The Golden Gators had 14 first-team All-Americans at the end of this outdoor track season, the third-most in NCAA Division II women’s track. Sophomore Maya Cook took home two of those (4×100, 4×400), while senior Alexis Henry earned three nods (400m, 200m, 4x100m) and junior Monisha Lewis took home first-team honors in the 4x400m, the 100m hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Destiny Mack-Talalemotu won the hammer, Courtney Massengale the discus, and Jazmine Smith was a member of the first-team 4×400 and 4×100 quartets. Kennedy Hardemion also earned first-team recognition as part of the 4×400 relay team.

SF State men’s soccer: The Golden Gators have found their replacement for Javier Ayala-Hil, who moved on to become an assistant at the University of San Francisco earlier this spring after guiding SF State to its first back-to-back postseasons since 1978. The Gators have promoted Pedro Osório, one of Ayala-Hil’s assistants, to take the job. He was a part of the NSCAA’s 2013 Top 30 Under 30 list, and before his time at San Francisco State, spent time with Long Beach State and St. Mary’s, his alma mater. He played professionally for Navua FC of Fiji FACT (2010), Bay Area Ambassadors of the NPSL (2008-10), NorCal Lamorinda United of the NPSL (2007), and the San Jose Frogs of the NPSL and PDL (2005-06).

ART U Track star Vashti Thomas Inducted Into USTFCCCA DII Hall of Fame: Leading up to the Nationals, former ART U track star Vashti Thomas was inducted into the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2019. An 11-time NCAA DII All-American between indoor and outdoor and a former Texas A&M runner, Thomas helped the Urban Knights’ women’s team win back-to-back NCAA DII National Championships in 2012 and 2013 (indoor and outdoor), an achievement never before done by a program in its first year of eligibility. She claimed four individual national titles (indoor long jump, 200m, outdoor long jump, 100m hurdles), she scored 35 of the team’s 59 points in indoor and 36.25 points of the team’s 60 points in outdoor.

ART U Baseball: Academy of Art baseball added two more postseason awards last week, when the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced their All-West Region teams. PacWest batting champion Thomas Delgadillo, who posted a .422 mark this season as a junior, was named All-West Region Second Team as an outfielder, while senior seond baseman Elijah Smith, who led the conference in doubles and triples, was named honorable mention.

USF: The Dons women’s soccer program added defensive midfielder Jamesen Ward to its 2019 recruiting class. A Seattle native, Ward is an honor roll student who’s helped guide her team to a 45-13-6 record and two district titles in the last three years … San Francisco baseball netted the commitment of an electric right-handed arm in Elijah Tolsma of Torrance-Bishop Montgomery, who has a snappy curve and a fastball with great late life. He also plays the outfield … In next month’s NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships in Austin (June 5-8) Dons distance runner Dana Klein will compete in the 1,500m, after running a personal-best 4:15.27 at the NCAA West Prelims at Sacramento State … Klein will be joined by Sadi Henderson, who broke her own USF record in the 800m by nearly two seconds, running a 2:03.31 over the weekend, earning an automatic qualifying spot by finishing third in her heat — the fastest of the day.

